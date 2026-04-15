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15.04.2026 03:18:01

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian shares are trading modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving up to near the 9,000 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in gold miners and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 24.50 points or 0.27 percent to 8,995.30, after touching a high of 9,015.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 33.80 points or 0.37 percent to 9,198.90. Australian stocks ended notably higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent. Rio Tinto is edging down 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy and Santos are losing almost 3 percent each, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are declining more than 3 percent each.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Zip is surging almost 5 percent, Appen is advancing almost 2 percent and Xero is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are edging down 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.3 percent and National Australia bank is gaining almost 1 percent. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is jumping more than 7 percent, Genesis Minerals is surging almost 5 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 3 percent, Newmont is adding almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is advancing more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Boss Energy are tumbling more than 11 percent after the uranium producer released of a production update that included a downgrade to its fiscal 2026 guidance for the Honeymoon operation amid ongoing disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

Shares in Yancoal Australia are jumping almost 12 percent after it announcing a further $50 million cost-cutting program as part of a broader strategy reset. Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals are slipping almost 6 percent after it raised US$600 million in a large convertible bond offering due in 2031.

Shares in Virgin Australia are surging almost 7 percent after it maintained its full-year guidance despite soaring jet fuel prices with plans to raise airfares and trim domestic capacity.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.712 on Wednesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Tuesday, extending the strong upward move seen over the course of Monday's session. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages ended the day at or near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq surged 455.35 points or 2 percent to 23,639.08, the S&P 500 jumped 81.14 points or 1.2 percent to 6,967.38 and the Dow climbed 317.74 points or 0.7 percent to 48,535.99. The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index shot up by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday amid news about potential negotiations. In addition, the International Energy Agency's report cautioning crude oil "demand destruction" weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $7.18 or 7.25 percent at $91.90 per barrel.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

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14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
14.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – GD100 im Blick
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’792.33 19.92 S0WBHU
Short 14’087.83 13.62 B5HSYU
Short 14’588.53 8.94 SSTBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’269.77 14.04.2026 17:30:27
Long 12’721.41 19.62 S6DBXU
Long 12’420.22 13.69 SDDBDU
Long 11’912.87 8.94 SKTB3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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