Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’832 0.1%  SPI 17’640 0.1%  Dow 47’427 0.7%  DAX 23’768 0.2%  Euro 0.9334 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’653 0.0%  Gold 4’158 -0.1%  Bitcoin 73’440 0.9%  Dollar 0.8050 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101
Top News
Wie ETF-Liquidität entsteht: Der Unterschied zwischen Primär- und Sekundärmarkt
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: CFRA nennt zehn Tech-Favoriten für 2026 - KI bleibt grösster Wachstumstreiber
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
Suche...
28.11.2025 02:29:43

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly higher on Friday after opening in the red, adding to the gains in the previous four sessions, following the slightly cues from European markets and lack of cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,600 level, with gains gold miners and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in iron ore miners and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 14.20 points or 0.17 percent to 8,631.50, after hitting a low of 8,588.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.00 points or 0.23 percent to 8,935.00. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is edging down 0.2 percent and Mineral Resources is gaining more than 2 percent. Fortescue and Rio Tinto are flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Origin Energy and Santos are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Woodside Energy is edging down 0.1 percent and Beach energy is declining almost 1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is edging up 0.4 percent, Zip is adding almost 1 percent, Appen is gaining more than 2 percent, Xero is up more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is gaining more than 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing almost 1 percent, while Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Resolute Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is edging up 0.3 percent, while Newmont and Northern Star Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each. Genesis Minerals is edging down 0.4 percent.

In other news, shares in Star Entertainment Group are jumping almost 5 percent as it issued a cleansing prospectus to allow recently issued shares to Bally's to trade freely on the market.

Shares in Corporate Travel Management will remain suspended as its accounting scandal deepens, with 80 million pounds of UK revenue set to be reversed. UK and Europe chief executive Michael Healy has been stood down immediately on full pay.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.654 on Friday.

On Wall Street, the markets were closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday after closing mostly higher on Wednesday.

The major European markets moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02 percent, France's CAC 40 crept up 0.04 percent, and Germany's DAX climbed 0.18 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
27.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Guru-Investoren – Helden der Wall Street/UniCredit – Ehrgeizige Pläne
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’364.82 19.43 NTUBSU
Short 13’640.96 13.79 SRNBXU
Short 14’126.22 9.00 BFES1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’831.85 27.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’304.91 19.43 S5YBIU
Long 12’043.36 13.94 SZ8B6U
Long 11’519.94 8.94 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort
Sika-Aktie kaum verändert: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028
KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Rieter-Aktie zieht prompt an: CEO ist unzufrieden mit Aktienkursentwicklung
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Donnerstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
Ruhiger Handel: SMI schliesst nahe der Nulllinie -- DAX Erholung setzt sich gebremst fort -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: So hat Jeremy Grantham investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Das sind die 20 grössten Banken Europas.
Bildquelle: Markus Pfaff / Shutterstock.com
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Die milliardenschwere Gates-Stiftung, ins Leben gerufen von Bill und Melinda Gates, verwaltet ih ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:02 Kreise/Chancen für BSW-Erfolg im Wahlprüfungsausschuss schwinden
21:55 Medien: Mutmaßlicher Schütze von Washington war unauffällig
21:43 Costa: USA werden nicht für EU und Nato sprechen
20:57 Koalitionsausschuss beginnt Beratungen
20:46 Migration: Merz verbittet sich 'Ermahnungen' der USA
20:46 Selenskyj deutet Spitzentreffen an
20:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 228 Euro
19:36 ROUNDUP/Putin: Kann Angriff auf Europa schriftlich ausschließen
19:15 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse bietet Milliarden für Fondsplattform Allfunds
20:08 Delivery Hero-Aktie gesucht: Großaktionäre fordern strategische Überprüfung