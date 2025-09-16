Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’144 -0.4%  SPI 16’887 -0.3%  Dow 45’883 0.1%  DAX 23’749 0.2%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’440 0.9%  Gold 3’679 1.0%  Bitcoin 91’772 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7945 -0.3%  Öl 67.5 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
Tesla-Aktie: So scheitert der E-Autobauer in Indien
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Musk schiebt Tesla-Aktie mit Aktienkäufen kräftig an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
16.09.2025 03:08:35

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is trading modestly higher on Tuesday, recouping the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving well above the 8,850 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology shares.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 33.60 points or 0.39 percent to 8,886.60, after touching a high of 8,885.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.40 points or 0.41 percent to 9,158.30. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is surging more than 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are advancing almost 2 percent each. Oil stocks are mixed. Santos and Woodside Energy are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Beach energy is gaining almost 2 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent, Appen is advancing almost 4 percent, Zip is adding almost 1 percent and Xero is edging up 0.3 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Northern Star resources and Evolution Mining are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Newmont are adding almost 1 percent each. Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each, while ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent. Westpac is edging up 0.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.667 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. With the continued upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The Nasdaq jumped 207.65 points or 0.9 percent to 22,348.75 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.99 points or 0.5 percent to 6,615.28. The narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, inching up 49.23 points or 0.1 percent to 45,883.45.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index jumped by 0.9 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday amid brewing Middle East tensions and the heightening Russia-Ukraine war even as softening demand concerns surface. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.58 or 0.93 percent at $63.27 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

In einem exklusiven Gespräch gibt Karsten-Dirk Steffens, CEO Schweiz von Aberdeen Investments, Einblicke in seine persönliche Motivation, die Entwicklung des Unternehmens in der Schweiz sowie die wichtigsten Trends für institutionelle und private Anleger.

Themen des Interviews:

– 15 Jahre Aberdeen Investments in der Schweiz – Rückblick und Zukunft
– Unterschiede zwischen institutionellen Kunden und internationalen Investoren
– Aktuelle Schwerpunkte bei Pensionskassen und Versicherungen (u. a. Aktienallokation)
– Nachhaltigkeit & ESG – Renaissance für Privatanleger vs. klare Standards bei Pensionskassen
– Alternative Anlagen: Private Markets, Infrastruktur, Private Debt
– Demokratisierung von Private Markets
– Chancen durch Digitalisierung, Blockchain und Tokenisierung

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

15.09.25 Logo WHS Adobe liefert ab – neue KI-Produkte als Gamechanger für die Aktie?
15.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Nach der Sitzung ist vor der Sitzung
15.09.25 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück gesucht
15.09.25 Gesundheitssektor belastet
12.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.09.25 Erfolgsfaktoren hinter starker Performance – Karsten-Dirk Steffens zu Gast im BX Morningcall
11.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11.09.25 Halbe Kraft voraus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’680.37 19.68 ISSMNU
Short 12’957.14 13.56 B1LSOU
Short 13’438.91 8.81 B6CSKU
SMI-Kurs: 12’144.32 15.09.2025 17:31:41
Long 11’638.76 18.35 S7MBDU
Long 11’412.17 13.71 BK5S8U
Long 10’915.15 8.84 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Sorge wegen NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. - Deutsche Bank-Experten warnen vor Blasenrisiko am US-Aktienmarkt
Commerzbank-Aktie steigt: Steckt die UniCredit-Drohung dahinter?
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung: BioNTech-Aktie weiter unter Druck
Rheinmetall-Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Rheinmetall-Aktie
Zinspolitik im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Chinas Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Vorschriften in Texas zwingt Tesla zu Kurswechsel beim Robotaxi
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE gibt am Montagvormittag nach

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}