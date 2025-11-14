Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’457 -1.7%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9227 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’171 -0.6%  Bitcoin 79’161 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7928 -0.7%  Öl 63.0 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Ypsomed1939699Siemens827766Lonza1384101
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Welche Entwicklungen 2026 den nächsten Aufschwung auslösen könnten
Frankreich plant Bitcoin-Reserve - Gesetzentwurf signalisiert Krypto-Offensive in Paris
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Weniger ist oft mehr: Die optimale ETF-Anzahl im Depot
Ausblick: Allianz stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
14.11.2025 04:20:24

Australian Market Maintains Early Sharp Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early sharp losses in mid-market moves on Friday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 8,650 level, with weakness across all sectors led by mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 115.70 points or 1.32 percent to 8,637.70, after hitting a low of 8,612.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 123.80 points or 1.37 percent to 8,910.70. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is down almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are declining almost 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos and Woodside Energy are edging up 0.1 to 0.2 percent each, while Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent. Beach energy is edging down 0.2 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is tumbling almost 6 percent, Zip is sliding more than 5 percent, WiseTech Global is declining almost 4 percent, Appen is down 1.5 percent and Xero is slipping more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is declining almost 4 percent and Westpac is down almost 2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are losing 1.5 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Resolute Mining and Newmont are declining more than 3 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is down 2.5 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is tumbling almost 4 percent.

In other news, shares in TPG Telecom are plummeting almost 30 percent as its shares are going ex-dividend for a major capital return.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.653 on Friday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.11.25 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
13.11.25 SMI weiter im Rally-Modus
13.11.25 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
13.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Kurs Richtung Aufschwung/GLP-1 – Umkämpfter Milliardenmarkt
12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’287.16 19.68 S9GB1U
Short 13’560.01 13.76 UJOBSU
Short 14’050.63 8.98 SXXBOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’761.43 13.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’225.35 19.38 S1FBXU
Long 11’966.08 13.91 SRQB1U
Long 11’443.38 8.92 SS5BFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Siemens-Aktie im Minus: Siemens plant Abspaltung eines Drittels der Healthineers-Anteile
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester
Sixt-Aktie trotzdem leichter: Autovermieter steigert Gewinn, senkt aber Umsatzerwartung leicht
Deutsche Telekom-Analyse: Outperform-Bewertung für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie von Bernstein Research
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Einigung beim Wehrdienst
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung' zu Gabriel / Ukraine
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Wehrdienst
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Münchner Merkur' zu AfD
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu Grundsteueranalyse des IW Köln
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rheinpfalz' zu strengeren EU-Regelungen für Onlineshops
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Zeitung' zu Wehrdienst
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung' zu Korruptions-Skandal in der Ukraine
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
03:21 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies wird in der Sendung "Earth with John Holden" vorgestellt