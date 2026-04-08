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08.04.2026 05:19:03

Australian Market Maintains Early Sharp Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early sharp gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 8,950 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 229.30 points or 2.63 percent to 8,958.10, after touching a high of 8,986.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 244.20 points or 2.74 percent to 9,165.40. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is advancing more than 4 percent, Rio Tinto is gaining almost 3 percent, Mineral Resources is surging almost 7 percent and Fortescue is adding more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is losing more than 3 percent and Woodside Energy is plunging more than 10 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are tumbling more than 7 percent each.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 2 percent, Zip is soaring almost 11 percent, Appen is advancing almost 5 percent, Xero are adding almost 4 percent and WiseTech Global is surging more than 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are gaining more than 3 percent each, while Westpac and National Australia bank are advancing almost 4 percent each. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals are jumping more than 7 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is surging more than 5 percent, Newmont is gaining more than 4 percent and Resolute Mining is advancing almost 6 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.706 on Wednesday.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

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07.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Es geht in die Vollen
07.04.26 Noch keine Entspannung
02.04.26 Weltraumwirtschaft: schwerelos, innovativ und wachstumsstark
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’365.09 19.67 BDASDU
Short 13’634.60 13.96 SOFBTU
Short 14’159.94 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’790.35 07.04.2026 17:30:30
Long 12’295.98 19.52 STABXU
Long 12’021.79 13.96 SNLBQU
Long 11’491.77 8.89 SS5BFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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