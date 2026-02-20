|
20.02.2026 04:23:14
Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market moves on Friday, snapping a five-session winning streak, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying below the 9,100 level, with weakness in technology stocks and a mixed performance at most other sectors.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 14.20 points or 0.16 percent to 9,072.00, after hitting a low of 9,046.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 20.70 points or 0.22 percent to 9,295.90. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Thursday.
Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent, Fortescue is adding almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing almost 3 percent after reporting upbeat first-half results, while Rio Tinto is declining more than 3 percent after reporting annual earnings that fell short of expectations.
Oil stocks are mixed. Santos and Woodside Energy are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining 1.5 percent and Beach energy is edging up 0.4 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay-owner Block is losing more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 5 percent, Xero is declining almost 4 percent and Appen is tumbling almost 7 percent, while Zip is gaining more than 2 percent.
Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, while National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.4 percent. Gold miners are mixed. Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are adding almost 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is gaining almost 2 percent. Newmont is declining almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is losing almost 2 percent.
In other news, shares in Alliance Aviation are sliding more than 14 percent after the wet lease provider said a contract with a major airline, understood to be Qantas, is unprofitable and needed to be renegotiated, after it reported a net loss of $105.8 million for the first half.
Shares in Guzman y Gomez are tumbling almost 11 percent after the Mexican fast food chain reported first-half sales that were softer than the market expected, but the company said it remains on track to meet its store opening target this year.
Shares in Latitude Group are jumping more than 9 percent after the credit provider reported upbeat full-year results and boosted its final dividend.
Shares in QBE Insurance are soaring more than 7 percent after the insurer reported upbeat results for the full-year, as premium income and investment returns improved solidly.
Shares in Inghams Group are plunging almost 16 percent after the poultry producer cut its full-year profit forecast following a sharp decline in first-half earnings driven by rising costs.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.702 on Friday.
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
