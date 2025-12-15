Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’868 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Interne Kritik bei NVIDIA: Huang fordert offeneren Umgang mit KI
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
Unzufrieden im Job? Diese Gründe sprechen für einen Wechsel
15.12.2025 04:21:24

Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, extending the sharp gains in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,650.00 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks amid tumbling commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 65.60 points or 0.75 percent to 8,631.70, after hitting a low of 8,623.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 63.00 points or 0.70 percent to 8,920.30. Australian stocks closed sharply higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent and Fortescue is down almost 1 percent, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos is edging down 0.5 percent, while Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are losing almost 1 percent each. Beach energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is advancing almost 3 percent, while Xero, Zip and WiseTech Global are losing more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is slipping almost 2 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining more than 3 percent, while Evolution Mining, Resolute Mining and Newmont are losing more than 2 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is edging up 0.2 percent and ANZ Banking is gaining more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 1 percent. National Australia Bank is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.665 on Monday.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
12.12.25 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
12.12.25 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
12.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Im Ausbruchsmodus?
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Solana Kurs Prognose: Zurück auf 100 Dollar
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens in Blick: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung Vergabe von Milliardenauftrag
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag
Unglaublich: Bitcoin soll um weitere 20 % fallen – schon in wenigen Tagen!
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
DAX 40-Titel Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
22:04 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
21:49 Selenskyj verlässt Kanzleramt nach Gesprächen mit US-Delegation
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:17 Dobrindt: Deutschland nimmt Oppositionelle aus Belarus auf
19:41 GNW-News: Robex reicht Nachtrag zum Informationsrundschreiben im Zusammenhang mit der Änderung des Arrangement Agreement mit Predictive Discovery ein
19:24 Ökonomen kritisieren Abkehr vom Verbrenner-Aus scharf
18:17 Insolvenzverwalter: Derzeit keine Interessenten für Starcar
18:02 ROUNDUP/USA-Trip: AfD plant Republikaner-Einladung nach Berlin
19:08 BVB-Aktie: Remis im Breisgau - Höler-Traumtor verhindert Sieg