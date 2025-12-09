Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.12.2025 04:21:43

Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining the early loses after slipping briefly in mid-market trading on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,600 level, with a mixed performance across most sectors ahead of the domestic interest rate decision later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 16.00 points or 0.19 percent to 8,608.40, after hitting a low of 8,484.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.50 points or 0.20 percent to 8,897.50. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Fortescue are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging up 0.4 percent. BHP Group is flat. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy and Santos are losing almost 1 percent each, while Beach energy is down more than 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent, while Appen and Zip is losing almost 1 percent each. Xero is gaining almost 1 percent and WiseTech Global is edging up 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining and Newmont are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Genesis Minerals and Northern Star resources are edging down 0.4 to 0.5 percent each. Resolute Mining is losing almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is down almost 1 percent, ANZ Banking is edging down 0.5 percent and Westpac is losing more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is gaining almost 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Bapcor are tumbling almost 19 percent after cutting its first-half earnings guidance and narrowing in its full-year outlook for 2026, citing weaker-than-expected trading performance in October and November, as price cuts in its trade division hit margins.

Shares in Immutep are skyrocketing more than 27 percent following a strategic collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement with Dr. Reddy's for their Eftilagimod Alfa (efti) cancer treatment.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.60 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.663 on Tuesday.

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’484.69 19.90 BTASKU
Short 13’774.94 13.76 SFIBXU
Short 14’294.27 8.83 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’981.42 08.12.2025 17:31:55
Long 12’443.24 19.90 SXPBDU
Long 12’165.18 13.99 SH7B4U
Long 11’624.55 8.83 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

