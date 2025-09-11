Australian Market Maintains Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is maintaining its early losses in mid-market moves on Thursday, reversing the gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to 8,800 level, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in mining and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 30.40 points or 0.34 percent to 8,800.00, after hitting a low of 8,795.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 27.70 points or 0.31 percent to 9,067.50. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is edging up 0.1 percent, Fortescue is gaining almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing 2.5 percent, while BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 2 percent, Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent, while Origin is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 2 percent, Xero is edging down 0.3 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 2 percent, while Zip are adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 3 percent, Evolution Mining is surging almost 5 percent, Gold Road Resources is up almost 1 percent, Newmont is adding almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is climbing almost 6 percent.

In economic news, consumer inflation expectations in Australia jumped to 4.7 percent in September 2025 from August's five-month low of 3.9 percent. July's monthly CPI surged 2.8 percent on year, the fastest in a year, even as headline inflation in the second quarter slowed to 2.1 percent, its lowest since early 2021. Meanwhile, the trimmed-mean CPI, the RBA's preferred core gauge, eased to 2.7 percent, also at its weakest since late 2021 but still slightly above the 2 to 3 percent midpoint target.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Thursday.