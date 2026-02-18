Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'753 0.7%  SPI 18'961 0.7%  Dow 49'533 0.1%  DAX 24'998 0.8%  Euro 0.9130 0.1%  EStoxx50 6'022 0.7%  Gold 4'879 -2.3%  Bitcoin 52'011 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7701 0.0%  Öl 67.4 -1.7% 
Plus500 Depot
18.02.2026 04:28:34

Australian Market Maintains Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving up to near the 9,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in iron ore miners, energy and technology stocks. Only gold miners lost their shine.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 31.60 points or 0.35 percent to 8,990.50, after touching a high of 9,007.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 36.50 points or 0.40 percent to 9,219.00. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, Fortescue and Rio Tinto are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is advancing almost 4 percent. BHP Group is losing 1.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is adding almost 2 percent, while Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are edging up 0.3 to 0.4 percent each. Santos is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Zip is jumping almost 8 percent, Appen is surging more than 9 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia bank is surging more than 4 percent and Westpac is gaining more than 1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.5 percent. ANZ Banking is flat. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing more than 3 percent, Genesis Minerals is slipping almost 3 percent, Resolute Mining is down almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining more than 2 percent and Newmont is edging down 0.2 percent.

In economic news, the wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - unchanged and in line with expectations. On a yearly basis, wage prices were up 3.4 percent - again matching forecasts and steady from the previous three months.

Individually, private sector wages rose 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year, while public sector wages added 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.708 on Wednesday.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 Zuckerberg sagt in Prozess um Social-Media-Sucht aus
05:49 Steinmeier spricht mit jordanischem König Abdullah II.
05:49 Nato übt schnelle Truppenverstärkung aus dem Süden
05:49 Software-Unternehmen Intershop legt Zahlen für 2025 vor
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu Gasversorgungssicherheit in Deutschland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Zeitung' zu Verhandlungen zum Ukraine-Krieg
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Pforzheimer Zeitung' zu Vetternwirtschaftsvorwürfen gegen AfD
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Wiesbadener Kurier' zu Konjunktur
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu deutscher Wirtschaftslage
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Volksstimme' zu Jobquote bei Ukrainern