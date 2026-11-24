(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early strong gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, snapping an eight-session losing streak, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is moving above the 8,700 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 133.70 points or 1.56 percent to 8,704.30, after touching a high of 8,734.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 139.30 points or 1.61 percent to 8,810.30. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue and BHP Group are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging up 0.5 percent. Mineral Resources is flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Energy is edging down 0.4 percent and Santos is losing almost 1 percent, while Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 2 percent, WiseTech Global is advancing more than 3 percent, Appen is surging almost 8 percent and Xero is adding almost 1 percent, while Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent following a 5-for-1 share consolidation.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Newmont is gaining more than 2 percent, Evolution Mining is advancing almost 3 percent and Northern Star Resources is adding almost 1 percent, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are jumping almost 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.662 on Tuesday.