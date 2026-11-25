(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,700 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in mining, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks.

The markets extended their early losses for a short period following the release of hotter-than-expected domestic inflation readings that scaled back bets of any interest rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 37.80 points or 0.43 percent to 8,688.60, after hitting a low of 8,643.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 45.30 points or 0.51 percent to 8,787.30. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 3 percent and Mineral Resources is slipping almost 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are declining more than 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is gaining almost 3 percent, Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent and Santos is adding almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, while Appen is declining more than 4 percent, WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent and Xero is losing almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia bank and ANZ Banking are declining almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is losing more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing more than 3 percent each, while Newmont is declining almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is slipping more than 2 percent.

In economic news, Australia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.9 percent in October 2026 from 4.3 percent in September, above market expectations of 4.7 percent, driven by higher fuel and electricity prices. The reading also moved further above the central bank's 2 to 3 percent target range.

The trimmed mean CPI climbed to 3.8 percent on year, surpassing both September's figure and market forecasts of 3.6 percent, marking its highest level since June 2024, while the weighted median stood at 3.4 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.5 percent, exceeding expectations of a 0.4 percent gain but easing from a six-month high of 0.8 percent in September.

Meanwhile, Australia's total construction work rose 0.9 percent on quarter to AUD 88.24 billion in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from a revised near-stagnant reading in the previous quarter and exceeding market expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.661 on Wednesday.