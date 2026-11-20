(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Friday, adding to the losses in the previous six sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling to near the 8,600 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 138.20 points or 1.58 percent to 8,592.20, after hitting a low of 8,585.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 143.40 points or 1.62 percent to 8,693.20. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Mineral Resources is declining more than 2 percent and BHP Group is losing almost 2 percent, while Fortescue is gaining more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy is slipping almost 1 percent, Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent, Santos is down more than 1 percent and Beach energy is losing more than 2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block and Xero are tumbling almost 7 percent each, while Zip is sliding almost 9 percent, Appen is declining more than 9 percent and WiseTech Global is slipping almost 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is declining more than 2 percent, ANZ Banking is losing almost 2 percent, National Australia Bank is down more than 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is slipping almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Evolution Mining is declining more than 4 percent, Northern Star Resources is losing almost 4 percent, Genesis Minerals is sliding almost 5 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 6 percent and Resolute Mining is down more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Monash IVF are plummeting more than 23 percent after it issued a full-year profit warning for fiscal 2027, projecting underlying net profit after tax to come in materially below fiscal 2026 and consensus estimates.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.665 on Friday.