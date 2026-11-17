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17.11.2026 04:27:10
Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,900 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and financial stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 150.40 points or 1.66 percent to 8,894.30, after hitting a low of 8,894.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 154.40 points or 1.68 percent to 9,011.00. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.
Among the major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 3 percent, Fortescue is slipping almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is losing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is tumbling almost 6 percent.
Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy, Beach energy and Santos are declining almost 2 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.1 percent.
Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are edging down 0.2 to 0.5 percent each, while Zip is declining almost 3 percent. WiseTech Global and Xero are edging up 0.3 percent each.
Gold miners are mostly lower. Newmont and Northern Star Resources are losing more than 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are slipping almost 2 percent each. Genesis Minerals is declining almost 3 percent.
Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.2 percent, ANZ Banking is losing more than 1 percent, Westpac is down almost 1 percent and National Australia Bank is declining almost 2 percent.
In other news, shares in IPH Ltd. are plunging almost 15 percent on reporting downbeat financial results.
Shares in Mayne Pharma are skyrocketing 86 percent after Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter announced an all-cash takeover offer to acquire the Australian pharmaceutical company for A$6.40 per share.
In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its November 2 meeting. At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year to bring inflation back to the target, hiking the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 4.85 percent, as widely expected. The bank has raised its key rate by 125 basis points so far this year.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.674 on Tuesday.
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