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14.10.2026 05:33:27

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling well below the 8,750 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks. Meanwhile, iron ore miners and gold miners are mixed.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 57.60 points or 0.66 percent to 8,726.30, after hitting a low of 8,698.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 53.10 points or 0.60 percent to 8,868.40. Australian stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are edging down 0.2 to 0.3 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining more than 3 percent and Fortescue is edging up 0.3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are gaining almost 2 percent each. Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is flat. Zip is gaining more than 1 percent, while Xero is losing more than 1 percent, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent and Appen is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 2 percent each, while Westpac is declining almost 2 percent and ANZ Banking is down more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent, Genesis Minerals is declining almost 3 percent and Newmont is down more than 1 percent, while Northern Star Resources is edging up 0.3 percent and Resolute Mining is gaining more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Paladin Energy are tumbling more than 7 percent after reporting downbeat quarterly financials.

In economic news, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index fell 0.1 percent on month in September 2026, after remaining flat for the previous two months, marking its first decline since May. Meanwhile, its six-month annualized growth rate held at -0.03 percent, unchanged from August.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.700 on Wednesday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt

Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’479.44 19.97 S2B9EU
Short 14’789.16 13.81 SL4BRU
Short 15’321.33 8.98 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’927.52 13.10.2026 17:30:39
Long 13’351.86 19.97 SXBKNU
Long 13’046.29 13.88 SUTB5U
Long 12’494.96 8.98 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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