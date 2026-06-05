Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.9%  SPI 18’883 0.8%  Dow 51’562 1.7%  DAX 24’945 0.6%  Euro 0.9169 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’103 0.8%  Gold 4’475 0.9%  Bitcoin 49’915 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7893 -0.4%  Öl 95.4 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Gefahr im Hotspot: Wie "Evil Twin"-Angriffe Krypto-Wallets leerräumen
Ackman baut Pershing-Square-Portfolio um: Milliarden-Einstieg bei Microsoft, deutlicher Google-Rückzug
Anleihen-ETFs verstehen: Warum die Duration ein wichtiges Kennzeichen ist
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
SpaceX vor dem Börsengang: Diese Aktien könnten ebenfalls profitieren
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.06.2026 05:38:09

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Friday after opening slightly in the green, and also adding to the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 8,650 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 68.20 points or 0.79 percent to 8,617.90, after hitting a low of 8,613.60 and a high of 8,705.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 66.20 points or 0.74 percent to 8,850.70. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent, Mineral Resources is declining more than 3 percent, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent and Fortescue is slipping almost 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy and Woodside Energy are losing more than 1 percent each, while Origin Energy and Santos are down almost 1 percent each.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Square-owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent and Zip is advancing more than 1 percent, while WiseTech Global is losing almost 1 percent, Appen is declining almost 4 percent and Xero is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while Westpac and ANZ Banking are declining more than 1 percent each.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star Resources is down almost 1 percent, Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, Genesis Minerals is declining almost 4 percent and Newmont is edging down 0.3 percent. Resolute Mining is tumbling almost 12 percent on disappointing second-quarter production update and guidance for its Syama Gold Mine in Mali.

In other news, shares in Megaport are jumping more than 17 percent on return to trade on Friday after completing the $518 million institutional component of its enormous $827.3 million fully underwritten entitlement offer.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.712 on Friday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxusgüter - Der Glanz nimmt wieder zu / Investmentgesellschaften - Billionen-Assets
04.06.26 Nahost bleibt ungelöst – der Markt preist bereits Entspannung ein
03.06.26 SMI-Anleger orientierungslos
03.06.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Rally setzt sich fort
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
02.06.26 Julius Bär: 7.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Unilever PLC
02.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’914.84 19.73 SK8B9U
Short 14’201.86 13.77 SZEB1U
Short 14’711.66 8.96 SBB9HU
SMI-Kurs: 13’341.27 04.06.2026 17:30:15
Long 12’829.74 19.44 SA2BCU
Long 12’558.16 13.91 SW7BAU
Long 12’019.96 8.93 SDMB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktie höher: Vermögensziele trotz Mittelabflüssen bestätigt
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagmittag mit Abschlägen
Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie gesucht: VRP wirft USA "Erpressung" vor - PCR-Test für seltenes Ebola-Virus entwickelt
Burckhardt-Aktie sackt deutlich ab: Mittelfristziele wegen Auftragseinbruch verschoben
Goldpreis vor neuem Rekordhoch? Experte erwartet Beginn der nächsten Rally
Bitcoin im freien Fall: Kryptowährung so billig wie seit Februar nicht mehr
Lufthansa-Aktie dennoch grün: Maschine knickt auf Frankfurter Rollfeld weg
SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien stehen im 1. Quartal 2026 im Gates Foundation Trust-Depot
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Ackman baut Pershing-Square-Portfolio um: Milliarden-Einstieg bei Microsoft, deutlicher Google-Rückzug
Bill Ackman, der Gründer und Chef von Pershing Square Capital Management, wirbelte das Portfolio ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
Das in New York ansässige Duquesne Family Office des legendären Starinvestors Stanley Druckenmil ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.