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16.03.2026 04:19:39

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,600.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by mining stocks. Energy stocks are the only bright spot on surging crude oil prices amid the military conflict in the Middle-East.

Traders remain concerned the spiking crude oil prices and the resultant inflation will lead to back-to-back rate hike as the Reserve Bank of Australia readies to deliver its monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.40 points or 0.47 percent to 8,576.70, after hitting a low of 8,563.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 51.50 points or 0.58 percent to 8,787.60. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Mineral Resources is declining almost 4 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent, Fortescue is slipping more than 2 percent and BHP Group is edging down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 3 percent, Woodside Energy is advancing more than 3 percent and Santos is adding almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Appen is slipping almost 5 percent, Zip is edging down 0.2 percent and Xero is losing more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are lower. Northern Star Resources is declining more than 4 percent, Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, Resolute Mining is sliding more than 5 percent, Newmont is slipping almost 4 percent and Genesis Minerals is tumbling almost 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each.

In other news, shares in Elixir Energy are jumping almost 17 percent after the release of the final drilling results from the company's Lorelle-3H appraisal well, located in Queensland's Taroom Trough.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.701 on Monday.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’839.27 13.03.2026 17:30:11
Long 11’977.56 18.35 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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