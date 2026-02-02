Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Monday, adding to the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,800.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by strong losses in gold and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 96.90 points or 1.09 percent to 8,772.20, after hitting a low of 8,771.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 100.80 points or 1.10 percent to 9,064.00. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 2 percent, Mineral Resources is declining more than 3 percent and Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent, while Fortescue is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent and Woodside Energy in down more than 1 percent, Santos is declining 2.5 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is declining more than 2 percent, WiseTech Global is losing almost 3 percent, Appen is tumbling almost 9 percent and Xero is down almost 1 percent, while Zip is advancing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are lower. Northern Star Resources is declining more than 7 percent, Evolution Mining is losing almost 6 percent and Resolute Mining is slipping more than 5 percent, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals is tumbling more than 8 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent. National Australia Bank is losing almost 1 percent. In other news, shares in GrainCorp are plunging almost 15 percent after slashing its underlying net profit and underlying EBITDA guidance for the full year 2026.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.3. That's up from 51.6 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.697 on Monday.