Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,800 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.50 points or 0.45 percent to 8,776.40, after hitting a low of 8,765.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.40 points or 0.45 percent to 9,097.20. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources and Fortescue are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent, Origin Energy is advancing almost 2 percent and Beach energy is gaining more than 2 percent, while Santos is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Zip are declining almost 3 percent each, while Appen and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each. Xero is tumbling more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing more than 1 percent each, while National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are down almost 2 percent each. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is surging almost 7 percent, Resolute Mining is adding almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Newmont is advancing almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is up more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Paladin Energy are soaring more than 13 percent after the uranium producer announced that uranium production increased 16 percent from last quarter, and sales volumes also more than doubled.

In economic news, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index for Australia edged up 0.1 percent on month in December 2025, following a flat reading in the previous month. Meanwhile, the six-month annualized growth rate rose to 0.42 percent from 0.20 percent in November.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.673 on Wednesday.