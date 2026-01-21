Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’170 -0.8%  SPI 18’199 -0.7%  Dow 48’489 -1.8%  DAX 24’703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9260 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.6%  Gold 4’764 2.0%  Bitcoin 69’777 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7902 0.0%  Öl 64.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204DocMorris4261528UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842VAT31186490BACHEM117649372
Top News
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: E-Autobauer weist Gerüchte zu Flugauto-Plänen zurück
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
21.01.2026 04:26:08

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,800 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 39.50 points or 0.45 percent to 8,776.40, after hitting a low of 8,765.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 41.40 points or 0.45 percent to 9,097.20. Australian stocks ended notably lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent each, while Mineral Resources and Fortescue are edging down 0.3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is edging up 0.4 percent, Origin Energy is advancing almost 2 percent and Beach energy is gaining more than 2 percent, while Santos is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Zip are declining almost 3 percent each, while Appen and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each. Xero is tumbling more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing more than 1 percent each, while National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are down almost 2 percent each. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is surging almost 7 percent, Resolute Mining is adding almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, Newmont is advancing almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is up more than 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Paladin Energy are soaring more than 13 percent after the uranium producer announced that uranium production increased 16 percent from last quarter, and sales volumes also more than doubled.

In economic news, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index for Australia edged up 0.1 percent on month in December 2025, following a flat reading in the previous month. Meanwhile, the six-month annualized growth rate rose to 0.42 percent from 0.20 percent in November.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.673 on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 SMI geht auf Talfahrt
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
20.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’685.02 19.82 UFLBSU
Short 13’988.18 13.62 BI7SCU
Short 14’496.89 8.91 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.96 20.01.2026 17:31:15
Long 12’612.12 19.97 SO0BYU
Long 12’305.36 13.69 S6EBMU
Long 11’769.92 8.85 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Vormittag ab
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag tiefer
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Nachmittag nach
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
BKW Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf BKW
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
00:06 DAVOS: USA enteilen Europa und China bei Künstlicher Intelligenz
22:59 0:2 in London: Dortmund unterliegt Tottenham
22:51 Netflix mit mehr als 325 Millionen Kunden
22:39 Ermittlungen wegen ICE-Kritik: Justiz erhöht Druck auf Minnesota
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Mercedes-Benz auf 'Hold' - Ziel 65 Euro
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher neuer Handelskrieg verschreckt
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher neuer Handelskrieg verschreckt
22:17 ROUNDUP: Trump und Merz planen keine Paris-Reisen
21:45 Selenskyj: Mehr als eine Million Verbraucher in Kiew ohne Strom