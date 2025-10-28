Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’519 -0.4%  SPI 17’295 -0.3%  Dow 47’545 0.7%  DAX 24’309 0.3%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’711 0.6%  Gold 3’991 -2.2%  Bitcoin 90’820.8 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7950 -0.2%  Öl 65.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Musks xAI treibt Nachfrage nach High-End-Chips mit Milliardenvertrag an
So hilft die SWOT-Analyse lukrative Investmentchancen zu erkennen
Analyst sieht Amazon-Aktie als klaren Kauf vor den Quartalszahlen
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.10.2025 04:37:16

Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, reversing the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling well below the 9,050 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and technology stocks. Financial stocks are the only bright spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 44.70 points or 0.49 percent to 9,010.90, after hitting a low of 9,008.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 59.30 points or 0.63 percent to 9,292.60. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 1 percent and Mineral Resources is declining more than 6 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos and Beach energy are losing almost 2 percent each, while Woodside Energy is down more than 1 percent. Origin Energy is gaining almost 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 1 percent and Zip is down more than 2 percent, while Xero is edging up 0.3 percent and Appen is advancing almost 3 percent.

WiseTech Global is tumbling almost 17 percent after the Australian Federal Police and the corporate regulator raided its offices in Sydney and requested documents related to alleged trading by its billionaire founder Richard White and three other employees.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Northern Star resources and Evolution Mining are losing almost 3 percent each, while Newmont is declining more than 3 percent, Resolute Mining is sliding more than 10 percent and Genesis Minerals is slipping almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank is advancing almost 3 percent and ANZ Banking is adding more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Domino's are skyrocketed more than 17 percent ahead of a trading halt after reports that Bain Capital dealmakers were considering buying the company.

Shares in CSL are tumbling more than 14 percent after the blood plasma giant cut its revenue guidance as it faces a second strike and the deferral of its Seqirus vaccine business in the U.S.

Shares in AUB Group are gained almost 9 percent on news it received an unsolicited, confidential, and non-binding indicative takeover proposal from private equity firm EQT.

Shares in Liontown Resources are sliding more than 14 percent after a quarterly update revealed lower sales and revenue, despite a slight increase in production.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.656 on Tuesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.25 Logo WHS 0DTE- & 1DTE-Optionen handeln - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 18:00 Uhr
27.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Eine Woche voller Weichenstellungen
27.10.25 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG nach Zahlen im Fokus
27.10.25 SMI beendet Verlustserie
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
23.10.25 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
23.10.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (51.5%) auf Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, QUALCOMM Inc
23.10.25 US-Banken in einem neuen Zinsumfeld
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’029.75 19.26 UBSIIU
Short 13’290.71 13.71 3OUBSU
Short 13’800.07 8.82 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’519.19 27.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’973.60 19.41 SRKBVU
Long 11’674.32 13.28 S7MBDU
Long 11’212.35 8.98 B3TS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verbilligt sich am Montagmittag
Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Goldpreis fällt unter 4'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Rote Vorzeichen zum Wochenstart
EQS-DD: TKMS AG & Co. KGaA: Oliver Burkhard, Allocation of 3,828 no-par value bearer limited partnership shares in TKMS AG & Co. KGaA as part of the spin-off from thyssenkrupp AG
Intellia Temporarily Pauses Dosing For MAGNITUDE And MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Nex-z
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Vormittag schwächer

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:46 Streit um Finanzen: NRW-Großstädte klagen gegen Land
05:44 Umfrage: Mehrheit der Frauen fühlt sich nicht sicher
05:44 Nach Reise-Absage: Ruf nach mehr Unabhängigkeit von China
05:43 Flughafen von Alicante wegen Drohnensichtung geschlossen
05:40 Japan will 'goldenes Zeitalter' mit USA
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Rundschau' zum Wahlsieg Mileis
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zum Cyberabwehr-Plan von Dobrindt
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Milei/Wahl in Argentinien
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung' zu Union/SPD
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zum Glücks-Atlas