Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday after opening in the red, snapping a three-session losing streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling well below the 8,650 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in financial stocks partially offset by weakness in gold miners and technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 29.00 points or 0.34 percent to 8,633.20, after hitting a low of 8,585.50 and a high of 8,670.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 12.60 points or 0.14 percent to 8,837.40. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is losing more than 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.

Oil stocks are mixed. Woodside Energy and Beach energy are edging down 0.4 to 0.5 percent each, while Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent and Santos is gaining almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are losing almost 2 percent each, while Zip and Xero are down more than 1 percent. Appen is slipping almost 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 2 percent and ANZ Banking is adding almost 1 percent, while National Australia bank and Commonwealth Bank are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newmont are losing more than 3 percent each, while Resolute Mining and Genesis Minerals are slipping almost 5 percent each. Northern Star Resources is down almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.703 on Wednesday.