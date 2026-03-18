Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’964 0.6%  SPI 18’042 0.6%  Dow 46’993 0.1%  DAX 23’731 0.7%  Euro 0.9058 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’769 0.5%  Gold 5’000 -0.1%  Bitcoin 58’291 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.4%  Öl 103.4 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Givaudan1064593Amrize143013422Swisscom874251
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Stabiles Zinsumfeld 2026: Welche Sektoren jetzt im Vorteil sind
Höchstes Kursziel an der Wall Street: Analyst setzt auf die NVIDIA-Aktie
ETF verkaufen: Wann ein Ausstieg sinnvoll sein kann
Aktien von Alphabet und Tesla im Fokus - Wie die Tech-Giganten gegen steigende Strompreise kämpfen
Ausblick: HelloFresh präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
18.03.2026 04:28:34

Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday after opening in the green and slipping briefly in to the red, adding to the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying well above the 8,600 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in energy and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in gold mining and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 18.20 points or 0.21 percent to 8,632.50, after touching a high of 8,644.80 and a low of 8,602.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 21.00 points or 0.24 percent to 8,840.40. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue is slipping almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is flat.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining almost 1 percent, Origin Energy is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is edging up 0.5 percent and Beach energy is adding almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging up 0.5 percent, Zip is gaining more than 2 percent and Xero is up almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging down 0.5 percent and Appen is losing almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing more than 2 percent, while National Australia bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are edging down 0.1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newmont are losing almost 1 percent each, while Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining more than 2 percent. Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent.

In other news, shares in Sims Ltd. are surging more than 9 percent as it expected 2026 fiscal year underlying EBIT of between $350 million and $400 million as strong non-ferrous metal prices and buoyant memory chip markets support earnings.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Wednesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.03.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Infineon Technologies AG
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
17.03.26 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank im Fokus
17.03.26 SMI zeigt leichte Erholungstendenzen
17.03.26 Hebelprodukte: Chance mit Risiko? Wir erklären Knock-out, Volatilität & Kosten. Jetzt Finanz.Punkt.
17.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Stabilisierung im Chart?
16.03.26 Roche modernisiert Kapitalstruktur und schafft den Genussschein ab
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’963.51 17.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 11’982.15 18.40 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Pharmariese erweitert KI-Infrastruktur mit NVIDIA-Technologie
Commerzbank-Aktie in Grün: UniCredit-Angebot sorgt für Überraschung - Übernahme könnte laut Fitch Unicredit-Profil stärken
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: So bewegen sich HENSOLDT, RENK, Rheinmetall und TKMS
Uniper Aktie News: Hausse bei Uniper am Mittag
Anleger ignorieren Ölpreisanstieg: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Uniper Aktie News: Uniper am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Eli Lilly Aktie News: Eli Lilly am Dienstagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Uniper Aktie News: Uniper am Vormittag auf grünem Terrain
EUREX/DAX-Futures im Frühhandel mit deutlichen Abgaben

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.