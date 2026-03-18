|
18.03.2026 04:28:34
Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday after opening in the green and slipping briefly in to the red, adding to the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying well above the 8,600 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in energy and technology stocks partially offset by weakness in gold mining and financial stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 18.20 points or 0.21 percent to 8,632.50, after touching a high of 8,644.80 and a low of 8,602.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 21.00 points or 0.24 percent to 8,840.40. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday.
Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue is slipping almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is flat.
Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining almost 1 percent, Origin Energy is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is edging up 0.5 percent and Beach energy is adding almost 3 percent.
In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging up 0.5 percent, Zip is gaining more than 2 percent and Xero is up almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is edging down 0.5 percent and Appen is losing almost 2 percent.
Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing more than 2 percent, while National Australia bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are edging down 0.1 percent each.
Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newmont are losing almost 1 percent each, while Resolute Mining is down more than 1 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining more than 2 percent. Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent.
In other news, shares in Sims Ltd. are surging more than 9 percent as it expected 2026 fiscal year underlying EBIT of between $350 million and $400 million as strong non-ferrous metal prices and buoyant memory chip markets support earnings.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Wednesday.
Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?
Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.
Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger ignorieren Ölpreisanstieg: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt drehten am Dienstag ins Plus. Die Erholung an der Wall Street setzte sich im Dienstagshandel fort. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben mehrheitlich nach.