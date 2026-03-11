Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.03.2026 04:22:18

Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, adding to the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving well above the 8,700 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors led by mining and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 42.80 points or 0.49 percent to 8,735.40, after touching a high of 8,759.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 41.70 points or 0.47 percent to 8,965.90. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent, Fortescue is up almost 3 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing more than 3 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Energy are edging up 0.3 percent each. Beach energy is down almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is edging down 0.1 percent, Xero is slipping almost 2 percent and WiseTech Global is losing almost 4 percent, while Zip is edging up 0.4 percent and Appen is surging more than 5 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are gaining more than 1 percent each, while National Australia bank is adding almost 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining almost 1 percent, Resolute Mining is rising more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is advancing more than 3 percent, Newmont is adding almost 2 percent and Genesis Minerals is edging up 0.4 percent.

In other news, shares in Lynas Rare Earths are jumping almost 14 percent after the rare earths producer outlined an updated long-term marketing agreement with a key Japanese partner, Japan Australia Rare Earths (JARE), extending the partnership through to 2038.

Shares in Dateline Resources are surging more than 8 percent after the rare earths company announced a major expansion of its Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in California.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.713 on Wednesday.

