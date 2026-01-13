Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'425 0.0%  SPI 18'499 0.0%  Dow 49'590 0.2%  DAX 25'405 0.6%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'016 0.3%  Gold 4'598 2.0%  Bitcoin 72'693 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.4%  Öl 64.3 2.0% 
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Liquidationsgefahr: Diese 3 Altcoins könnten für Trader im Januar 2026 riskant werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
13.01.2026 04:19:53

Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving to near the 8,850 level, with gains in financial and mining stocks partially offset by a mixed performance in technology and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 90.40 points or 1.03 percent to 8,849.80, after touching a high of 8,851.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 86.90 points or 0.96 percent to 9,179.60. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 2.5 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 2 percent and Fortescue is up more than 1 percent. Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent and Santos is edging up 0.2 percent, while Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Origin Energy is declining more than 1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is declining almost 2 percent and Zip is tumbling more than 6 percent. Xero and WiseTech Global are adding more than 1 percent each, while Appen is advancing almost 4 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining and Genesis Minerals are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star resources and Resolute Mining are advancing almost 3 percent each. Newmont is edging up 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are gaining almost 2 percent each.

In economic news, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index fell 1.7 percent on month in January 2026 to a three-month low of 92.9, extending the 9.0 percent slump in December as shifting rate expectations weighed on confidence.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.671 on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet mit Overweight
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
UBS-Aktie letztlich unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Idorsia-Aktie schliesslich in Rot: Positive Studiendaten zu Lucerastat
Bayer-Aktie stärker: Bayer investiert in Früherkennung seltener Herzkrankheiten
Stadler Rail-Aktie tiefer: Neuer Auftrag aus Osteuropa sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
DroneShield-Aktie in Rot: Fehlende Impulse zum Wochenstart - wann kommt neuer Schwung?
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

23:10 Trump: Zölle von 25 Prozent für Länder mit Iran-Geschäften
22:52 Gouverneur: Toter nach Drohnenangriff in Russland
22:51 Windparkbetreiber Orsted erringt Sieg vor US-Gericht
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
22:25 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabiler Wochenstart - Weitere Rekorde
21:42 ROUNDUP/Trump kokettiert: 'Amtierender Präsident Venezuelas'
21:29 Selenskyj warnt erneut vor massivem Angriff
21:00 Devisen: Euro weiter auf höherem Niveau zum schwächelnden Dollar
20:56 Medien: Trump empfängt Machado am Donnerstag im Weißen Haus
20:55 ROUNDUP: Allianz für kritische Rohstoffe - Kommen Mindestpreise?