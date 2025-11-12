|
12.11.2025 04:14:47
Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, reversing the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying well above the 8,800 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in mining and energy stocks partially offset by weakness in technology stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 19.30 points or 0.22 percent to 8,838.10, after touching a high of 8,842.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.80 points or 0.22 percent to 9,118.20. Australian stocks ended modestly lower on Tuesday.
Among major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is advancing more than 2 percent and Mineral Resources is soaring more than 9 percent after agreeing to sell a 30 percent stake in its lithium operations to South Korea's POSCO Holdings.
Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is adding almost 2 percent, while Woodside Energy and Beach energy are gaining almost 1 percent each. Origin Energy is flat.
In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are losing more than 1 percent each, while Xero and Zip are declining almost 2 perrcent each. WiseTech Global is down almost 1 perrcent.
Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia bank is losing almost 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down more than 1 percent. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is advancing almost 2 percent. Newmont and Resolute Mining are up more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Genesis Minerals are gaining almost 1 percent each.
In other news, shares in ARN Media are tumbling more than 11 percent after it said full-year EBITDA was expected to be 25 to 27 per cent below last year amid the sharp weakness in the Australian advertising market in the second half of FY25 amid economic uncertainty.
In economic news, the total number of new home loans issued in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 6.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at 141,470. That's up from 2.4 percent in the previous three months. On a yearly basis, loans were up 5.8 percent.
Investor home loans jumped 13.6 percent on quarter and 12.3 percent on year at 57,624. The value of new home loans climbed 9.6 percent on quarter and 13.2 percent on year to A$98.0 billion
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.652 on Wednesday.
Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Die Illusion der Erinnerung - Wie du Denkfehler im Trading vermeidest
Erfahrung ist wertvoll - doch Erinnerungen sind trügerisch. Sie verzerren, ergänzen oder lassen Details weg, bis ein falsches Bild entsteht. Dieses Webinar zeigt, warum das Gehirn keine objektive Aufzeichnung liefert und wie diese Verzerrungen Trading-Entscheidungen unbewusst beeinflussen.Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer
Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉
Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.
💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf anstehende Datenflut: Dow schlussendlich stark -- SMI letztlich fester -- DAX schliesslich freundlich -- Märkte in Fernost enden uneinheitlich
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.