Top News
Wie man das Depot rechtzeitig für die Rente absichert
So sollte NVIDIA seinen Milliarden-Cashberg einsetzen: Das sagen Experten
Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Partners Group-Aktie: Partners Group investiert in Softwareunternehmen Omie
Warner Bros. Discovery-Aktie legt um mehr als ein Viertel zu: Paramount Skydance rückt als möglicher Käufer in den Blick
12.09.2025 05:26:08

Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Friday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,850 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only weak spot.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 64.90 points or 0.74 percent to 8,869.90, after touching a high of 8,887.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 63.70 points or 0.70 percent to 9,135.90. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent and Fortescue is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is declining almost 3 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Santos are losing more than 1 percent each. Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is advancing more than 4 percent, while afterpay-owner Block, Zip and Xero are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is adding 1.5 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are adding almost 1 percent each. Newmont is adding almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in BSP Financial, also known as Bank South Pacific, are jumping more than 10 percent after it announced that the Papua New Guinea prime minister had assured the bank that it would continue to service and maintain government accounts.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.666 on Friday.

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger

Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?

Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.09.25 Logo WHS Oracle Aktie: 500 Mrd $ Cloud-Aufträge & +30 % Kurssprung – Der heimliche Gewinner des KI-Booms?
11.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
11.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Streaming - Stimmungsvolle Unterhaltung / Chemie-Industrie - Auf Bodensuche
11.09.25 The Kraft Heinz Company teilt sich auf
11.09.25 SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
11.09.25 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 markiert Rekordhoch
09.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Swiss Life, Swisscom, UBS
09.09.25 Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
more

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
All Top-Rankings.

