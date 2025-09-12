|
12.09.2025 05:26:08
Australian Market Extends Early Gains In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early gains in mid-market moves on Friday, reversing the losses in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,850 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks. Energy stocks were the only weak spot.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 64.90 points or 0.74 percent to 8,869.90, after touching a high of 8,887.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 63.70 points or 0.70 percent to 9,135.90. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday.
Among major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent and Fortescue is edging up 0.4 percent.
Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is declining almost 3 percent and Origin Energy is edging down 0.1 percent, while Woodside Energy and Santos are losing more than 1 percent each. Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent and Appen is advancing more than 4 percent, while afterpay-owner Block, Zip and Xero are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.
Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is adding 1.5 percent.
Gold miners are mostly higher. Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Gold Road Resources are adding almost 1 percent each. Newmont is adding almost 2 percent.
In other news, shares in BSP Financial, also known as Bank South Pacific, are jumping more than 10 percent after it announced that the Papua New Guinea prime minister had assured the bank that it would continue to service and maintain government accounts.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.666 on Friday.
Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger
Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10.09.25
|Schroders: Schroders Greencoat Infrastructure Lens Q3 2025
|05.09.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2025
|04.09.25
|Schroders: Transportwesen: ein Sektor in Bewegung
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- US-Indizes letztlich höher - neue Rekorde -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich leicht nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts. An den größten Börsen in Asien dominierten die Käufer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}