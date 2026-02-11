Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’188 0.1%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9135 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’025 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’761 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7680 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.1% 
11.02.2026 04:25:38

Australian Market Doubles Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is doubling its early gains in mid-market moves on Wednesday, reversing the slight losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to near the 9,000 mark, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains in financial, energy and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 130.30 points or 1.47 percent to 8,997.70, after touching a high of 8,999.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 121.60 points or 1.33 percent to 9,261.50. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto Fortescue are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is edging down 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy and Santos are edging up 0.3 percent each, while Origin Energy is gaining more than 1 percent. Beach energy is losing more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent and Zip is advancing almost 5 percent, while WiseTech Global is down almost 1 percent, Xero is losing more than 1 percent and Appen is declining almost 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is advancing almost 3 percent, National Australia bank is gaining more than 2 percent, ANZ Banking is adding more than 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is surging almost 8 percent after reporting record cash earnings for the first-half. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is surging almost 7 percent, Newmont is gaining more than 2 percent and Genesis Minerals is adding almost 2 percent, while Resolute Mining and Northern Star Resources are edging down 0.4 to 0.5 percent each.

In other news, shares in CSL are tumbling more than 6 percent after the biotech giant announced the departure of its chief executive officer and a 7 percent decline in its first-half earnings.

Shares in Aussie Broadband are jumping more than 13 percent amid a deal to acquire AGL Energy's telecommunications business and customer assets, which will see the company issue $115 million in stock to AGL.

Shares in James Hardie Industries are also jumping more than 12 percent after the construction materials supplier reported upbeat results for the third quarter.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.712 on Wednesday.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’079.28 19.59 SA5BBU
Short 14’358.00 13.79 SV5BGU
Short 14’884.96 8.95 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’510.77 10.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’956.34 19.59 S7TBWU
Long 12’669.76 13.79 SRWBTU
Long 12’113.35 8.84 SWVBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

06:07 Girocard so oft im Einsatz wie nie - kontaktlos boomt
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 11. Februar 2026
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. Februar 2026
05:49 Schnieder legt weiterentwickelte Reformvorschläge zum Führerschein
05:49 Commerzbank legt Details zur Bilanz 2025 vor
05:49 Finale im Tarifpoker um den öffentlichen Dienst
05:49 Netanjahu zu Gesprächen bei Trump in Washington
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Gewaltstudie
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zu schwindenden Gasvorräten
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung' zu USA / Weltfrieden