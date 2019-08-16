Australian Country-Rock Sensation Gears Up for The Great American Trucking Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 23rd at 5:30pm, Jayne Denham will erupt The Great American Trucking Show, with the launch of her third single. Whether she is taking the stage at a national country music festival, entertaining VIP crowds at one of Keith Urban'sSydney shows, or doing meet and greets at trucking industry events, Jayne Denham is a household name when it comes to country-rock in Australia. Now with the debut of her latest single and upcoming music video, "Black Coffee & White Lines," Denham is getting set to pave her way through the USA!

As well as giving her audiences a good time, and something to talk about for weeks after they see her live, Denham is known for her songs that resonate with the trucking community. The singer-songwriter is passionate about raising the profile of the transport industry with hit tracks including her #1 Australian country single, "Addicted to the Diesel."

"I have spent a lot of time over the years talking to truckers and I love how passionate they are about what they do, the places they see, the vehicles they drive and the miles they achieve," says Denham.

"Black Coffee White Lines" is no exception. With the debut of her third single, Denham will continue to use her platform to pay homage to the trucking industry. The music video is even set to feature the stars of the History Channel's hit show, Ice Road Truckers. This show follows the lives of semi-truck drivers with nerves of steel, that brave the Arctic weather and put their lives on the line.

"I met Jayne a few years back at GATS and was introduced to her music," says Ice Road Trucker Lisa Kelly, "I am really looking forward to being a part of the new music video for her next Truckin' single."

During her press tour in the U.S., she will be rocking out at The Great American Trucking Show in Dallas, Texas, August 23rd, 2019 which will feature a surprise with special guestLisa Kelly. Denham will also perform at the Women in Trucking (WIT) Accelerate! Conference, who have also signed her on as an ambassador.

Denham is humbled by her supporters and is looking forward to rocking out here in the U.S.A.

SOURCE Jayne Denham