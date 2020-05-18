Austin, TX, Dental Implant Specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center Lecture Over 200 Times

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experts in implant dentistry, the specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center have lectured at over 200 main stage podiums across the world. They continually teach fellow clinicians about the most revolutionary tooth replacement treatments available, such as full mouth dental implants, placental tissue evolution to promote bone graft healing, and pterygoid and zygomatic dental implants. Through this education, they hope to improve the level of patient care provided across the country, as well as internationally. These highly respected doctors speak from their experience providing advanced tooth replacement treatments at their state-of-the-art Austin, TX practice, Austin Dental Implant Center.

Renowned in the field of implant dentistry, Austin Dental Implant Center doctors are regularly asked to speak on complex dental implant cases at major events such as the Neodent World Congress and the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) Annual Meeting. Austin Dental Implant Center founder, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, is one of only 12 doctors to be recognized by the AAP as a recommended speaker on the topic of oral reconstructive surgery. He is also the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry. Similar to the founder, the other doctors at Austin Dental Implant Center not only speak internationally, but have been published multiple times in prestigious peer-reviewed journals discussing advanced tooth replacement.

Implant dentistry is the only focus at Austin Dental Implant Center. As a result, these specialists place hundreds of implants weekly, further enhancing their expertise in implantology. With an in-office laboratory featuring Zirkonzahn™ technology and a range of dental impant specialists including oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, and highly experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center offers a unique advantage where patients can receive their entire dental implant treatment under one roof.

The practice offers single dental implants as well as advanced care for complex full mouth tooth replacement cases. For cases involving extreme bone loss in the jaw, Austin Dental Implant Center is one of few practices in the United States to offer pterygoid and zygomatic dental implants. These unique treatments anchor implants into specialized bones in and around the mouth, allowing patients to receive permanent, stable dental implants without the need for extensive bone grafting. Unique service like this is why the Austin Dental Implant Center specialists are called on to share their expertise at prestigious international events.

Those seeking permanent tooth replacement in Austin, TX can receive life-changing treatment from the implant dentistry experts at Austin Dental Implant Center

About the Practice

Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on full arch immediately loaded dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, staff oral surgeons, staff prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the Austin Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.

