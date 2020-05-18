18.05.2020 13:35:00

Austin, TX, Dental Implant Specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center Lecture Over 200 Times

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experts in implant dentistry, the specialists at Austin Dental Implant Center have lectured at over 200 main stage podiums across the world. They continually teach fellow clinicians about the most revolutionary tooth replacement treatments available, such as full mouth dental implants, placental tissue evolution to promote bone graft healing, and pterygoid and zygomatic dental implants. Through this education, they hope to improve the level of patient care provided across the country, as well as internationally. These highly respected doctors speak from their experience providing advanced tooth replacement treatments at their state-of-the-art Austin, TX practice, Austin Dental Implant Center.

Renowned in the field of implant dentistry, Austin Dental Implant Center doctors are regularly asked to speak on complex dental implant cases at major events such as the Neodent World Congress and the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) Annual Meeting. Austin Dental Implant Center founder, Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, is one of only 12 doctors to be recognized by the AAP as a recommended speaker on the topic of oral reconstructive surgery. He is also the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Implant & Advanced Clinical Dentistry. Similar to the founder, the other doctors at Austin Dental Implant Center not only speak internationally, but have been published multiple times in prestigious peer-reviewed journals discussing advanced tooth replacement.

Implant dentistry is the only focus at Austin Dental Implant Center. As a result, these specialists place hundreds of implants weekly, further enhancing their expertise in implantology. With an in-office laboratory featuring Zirkonzahn™ technology and a range of dental impant specialists including oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, and highly experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center offers a unique advantage where patients can receive their entire dental implant treatment under one roof.

The practice offers single dental implants as well as advanced care for complex full mouth tooth replacement cases. For cases involving extreme bone loss in the jaw, Austin Dental Implant Center is one of few practices in the United States to offer pterygoid and zygomatic dental implants. These unique treatments anchor implants into specialized bones in and around the mouth, allowing patients to receive permanent, stable dental implants without the need for extensive bone grafting. Unique service like this is why the Austin Dental Implant Center specialists are called on to share their expertise at prestigious international events.

Those seeking permanent tooth replacement in Austin, TX can receive life-changing treatment from the implant dentistry experts at Austin Dental Implant Center by calling 512-375-0050. To learn more, visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com.

About the Practice

Austin Dental Implant Center was founded by Dr. Dan Holtzclaw, one of the world's leading authorities on full arch immediately loaded dental implant treatment. Using experience from thousands of dental implant procedures, Dr. Holtzclaw pioneered the DIAsmile™ implant teeth-in-a-day treatment concept, which allows patients to receive a new dental implant smile in just one day. With an in-house laboratory utilizing world-class Zirkonzahn™ technology, staff oral surgeons, staff prosthodontists, and experienced dental technicians, Austin Dental Implant Center is able to provide industry leading dental implant treatment in one convenient location, eliminating the need for patients to travel to multiple offices, as is required with most traditional dental offices. To learn more about the Austin Dental Implant Center advantage visit http://www.austindentalimplantcenter.com or call 512-375-0050.

 

SOURCE Austin Dental Implant Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 7.79
5.16 %
Alcon 56.94
4.36 %
Adecco Group 40.93
4.31 %
Swiss Re 61.58
3.57 %
SGS 2’144.00
3.23 %
Novartis 82.29
1.39 %
Givaudan 3’345.00
1.18 %
Nestle 104.96
1.04 %
The Swatch Grp 172.65
0.17 %
Roche Hldg G 350.45
-1.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
09:32
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf Zoom Video Communications - bis Freitag zeichnen
08:05
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
06:01
Daily Markets: SMI – Bärenmarktrally? / Facebook – Aufwärtstrend intakt
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Experte erwartet einen erneuten Markteinbruch
Saudischer Staatsfonds investiert Milliarden in der Coronakrise
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Sicherheitslücken bei Apple: iPhones wohl anfällig für Hacker-Angriffe
SMI stärker -- DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
Corona-Krise: Jim Cramer sieht Chancen für Beyond Meat & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Leclanché-Aktie bricht ein: Leclanché weitet 2019 Verlust aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stärker -- DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt geht es zum Wochenauftakt aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht einen deutlichen Gewinn. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB