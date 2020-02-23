23.02.2020 19:00:00

Austin dealership offers parts and services for exotic sports cars

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin's Service Department is open for exotic car owners. Lamborghini drivers are especially welcome to bring their vehicle to the dealership for any of their maintenance needs. The service team at Lamborghini Austin has expert technicians who are determined to provide efficient service and satisfy customers.

The services provided at Lamborghini Austin include: Annual Maintenance, Vehicle Inspections, Factory Diagnostics and Accessories, Track Inspections, Wheel Alignments, Factory Windscreen and Glass Replacements as well as Driver Assistance System Calibration. Any parts or services that Lamborghini drivers need to improve their driving experience can be found at the Lamborghini Austin Service Department.

In order to improve customer satisfaction, the Lamborghini Austin Service Department offers a luxurious waiting room with complimentary refreshments, Wi-Fi, televisions and more. The comfortable lounge is a part of the customer experience that is not overlooked. The team of technicians will communicate openly with customers about the needs of the vehicle and estimates for the time and price of the needed services.

Lamborghini owners can also order parts through the Lamborghini Austin website. If drivers know what parts or accessories they need, they can include that information in the available contact form to let the Lamborghini Austin Service Department know what shoppers need and communicate with owners when the parts are available.

Interested parties can learn more about the Lamborghini Austin Service Department by visiting the specific web page on the dealer website: lamborghiniaustin.com. The service department is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lamborghini drivers can call 512-456-9960 or visit the Lamborghini Austin Service Department located at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78756 to speak with the service team for more information.

 

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin

