+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.11.2019 07:01:12

Ausblick: Expeditors International of Washington legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor

Expeditors International of Washington wird am 05.11.2019 die Bücher zum am 30.09.2019 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel öffnen.

15 Analysten erwarten im Schnitt einen Gewinn je Aktie von 0,907 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,920 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

10 Analysten erwarten auf der Umsatzseite durchschnittlich eine Steigerung von 3,34 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz von 2,09 Milliarden USD. Dementsprechend gehen die Experten bei Expeditors International of Washington für das abgelaufene Quartal im Schnitt von einem Umsatz von 2,16 Milliarden USD aus.

Der Ausblick von 16 Analysten auf das laufende Fiskaljahr beläuft sich im Durchschnitt auf einen Gewinn je Aktie von 3,52 USD. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn je Aktie von 3,48 USD vermelden können. Auf der Umsatzseite belaufen sich die Erwartungen von 12 Analysten auf durchschnittlich 8,50 Milliarden USD, nachdem im Vorjahr 8,14 Milliarden USD in den Büchern standen.

Redaktion finanzen.ch

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Analysen

08.05.19 Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
20.02.19 Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
08.08.18 Expeditors International of Washington Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.08.18 Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
09.05.18 Expeditors International of Washington Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.11.19
Gold glänzt angesichts niedriger Zinserwartungen
01.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Am Widerstand / Roche – Aktien direkt an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
31.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. 73.72 17.87% Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway mit Gewinnsprung
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?
Shell-Aktie verliert kräftig: Shell trotz niedrigerer Preise mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet
Wieso der Eurokurs zum Franken sinkt
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Negativzins weiterhin unentbehrlich
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI verabschiedet sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erreichte dank guter Daten aus China und vom US-Arbeitsmarkt zum Wochenausklang ein leichtes Plus. Der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street befand sich am Freitag nach einer Flut von Konjurnkturdaten weiter auf Rekordkurs.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB