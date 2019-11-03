Ausblick: Expeditors International of Washington legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor

Expeditors International of Washington wird am 05.11.2019 die Bücher zum am 30.09.2019 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel öffnen.

15 Analysten erwarten im Schnitt einen Gewinn je Aktie von 0,907 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,920 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden.

10 Analysten erwarten auf der Umsatzseite durchschnittlich eine Steigerung von 3,34 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz von 2,09 Milliarden USD. Dementsprechend gehen die Experten bei Expeditors International of Washington für das abgelaufene Quartal im Schnitt von einem Umsatz von 2,16 Milliarden USD aus.

Der Ausblick von 16 Analysten auf das laufende Fiskaljahr beläuft sich im Durchschnitt auf einen Gewinn je Aktie von 3,52 USD. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn je Aktie von 3,48 USD vermelden können. Auf der Umsatzseite belaufen sich die Erwartungen von 12 Analysten auf durchschnittlich 8,50 Milliarden USD, nachdem im Vorjahr 8,14 Milliarden USD in den Büchern standen.

Redaktion finanzen.ch