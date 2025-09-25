Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’979 -1.0%  SPI 16’651 -0.9%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’667 0.2%  Euro 0.9336 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’465 -0.1%  Gold 3’736 -0.7%  Bitcoin 90’288 1.8%  Dollar 0.7950 0.0%  Öl 69.0 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
Amazon-Aktie mit Aufwärtspotenzial: Darum ist sie Morgan Stanleys Top Pick
Reddit-Aktie steigt: Analystenmeinungen und Zukunftsperspektiven
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Kuiper gegen Starlink: Hat Amazons Satellitenprojekt das Zeug, SpaceX einzuholen?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2025 03:08:28

Aurubis Launches First U.S. Multimetal Recycling Plant In Georgia

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (NDA.DE, AIAGY.PK) has officially commenced operations at its first U.S. multimetal recycling plant in Richmond County, Georgia. The facility will produce strategic metals such as copper, nickel, tin, and precious metals—materials vital to the future of the American economy. These metals play a key role in expanding data centers, AI applications, energy infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, and the defense industry.

Global demand for strategic metals, especially copper, continues to surge. In the United States alone, industry requires approximately 1.8 million tons of copper annually. Experts forecast a nearly 30% increase in demand over the next five years. Currently, the U.S. imports about half of the copper it processes. Aurubis Richmond aims to close this gap by leveraging advanced multimetal recycling technologies, enhancing the resilience and independence of American supply chains.

Aurubis is investing around $800 million into the Richmond facility, creating over 240 new jobs in Georgia. The plant is designed to process up to 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials each year, including printed circuit boards, copper cables, and other metal-bearing products. An expansion phase is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Aurubis Richmond will recover critical metals directly from recycled materials, effectively closing the value chain on site. By sourcing materials locally, the plant helps retain valuable raw resources within the U.S. market, supporting sustainability and supply chain security.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

24.09.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Compass, Macy´s & PACS)
24.09.25 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold-Hausse?
24.09.25 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
24.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Seitwärts in der Schiebezone
23.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
23.09.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’519.83 18.63 SJXBGU
Short 12’738.41 13.97 UUOSMU
Short 13’218.57 8.90 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’978.83 24.09.2025 17:31:05
Long 11’499.78 19.07 B74SQU
Long 11’235.76 13.43 B45S7U
Long 10’738.23 8.64 BD7SYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich Plus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
BYD-Aktie schwächelt: So rüstet sich der Elektroautobauer gegen mögliche NVIDIA-Lieferstopps
Aktien von SoftBank und Oracle uneins: Fünf neue KI-Rechenzentren im Rahmen des Stargate-Projekts geplant
SAP und OpenAI wollen deutsche Verwaltung mit sicherer KI versorgen - Aktie zieht an
ETFs nicht gleich risikofrei: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Aktien von D-Wave und IonQ reagieren uneins auf neue US-Politikinitiativen
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Aufwind: Aktivitäten auf dem US-Markt werden verstärkt
Gerresheimer-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Bafin untersucht Konzernabschluss auf Fehler in der Rechnungslegung
Eli Lilly baut neues Werk - Novo Nordisk-Aktie gerät stärker in den Konkurrenzkampf

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}