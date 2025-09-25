Aurubis Launches First U.S. Multimetal Recycling Plant In Georgia

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (NDA.DE, AIAGY.PK) has officially commenced operations at its first U.S. multimetal recycling plant in Richmond County, Georgia. The facility will produce strategic metals such as copper, nickel, tin, and precious metals—materials vital to the future of the American economy. These metals play a key role in expanding data centers, AI applications, energy infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, and the defense industry.

Global demand for strategic metals, especially copper, continues to surge. In the United States alone, industry requires approximately 1.8 million tons of copper annually. Experts forecast a nearly 30% increase in demand over the next five years. Currently, the U.S. imports about half of the copper it processes. Aurubis Richmond aims to close this gap by leveraging advanced multimetal recycling technologies, enhancing the resilience and independence of American supply chains.

Aurubis is investing around $800 million into the Richmond facility, creating over 240 new jobs in Georgia. The plant is designed to process up to 180,000 tons of complex recycling materials each year, including printed circuit boards, copper cables, and other metal-bearing products. An expansion phase is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Aurubis Richmond will recover critical metals directly from recycled materials, effectively closing the value chain on site. By sourcing materials locally, the plant helps retain valuable raw resources within the U.S. market, supporting sustainability and supply chain security.