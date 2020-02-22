Aurora Resident One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Mahdi Shariati of Aurora is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $250,000 with INSTANT CASH CLUB (Game #2168).

As Mahdi's daughter is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the claimant has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on March 22, 2020.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Bayview Avenue in Aurora.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

