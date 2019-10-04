Auro Hotels expands its International presence with the debut of its newest property, The Marriott Surat Hotel, Surat, Gujarat, India.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenville-based and award winning Auro Hotels proudly announced the debut of its second international hotel with the highly anticipated opening of the Surat Marriott Hotel in Surat, Gujarat, India.

The newly transformed Surat Marriott Hotel is a unique and exemplary, upscale-luxury hotel offering guests the opportunity to step outside the ordinary into a more modern and innovative travel experience. Over 30 years ago, Surat embraced this hotel with open arms as it became the first 5-star hotel in the state of Gujarat. Since then the hotel has become an integral part of the city's business and social hub. The iconic hotel has been a preferred destination for celebratory occasions of generations of Suratis and the legacy still continues.

Featuring 209 innovative and thoughtfully designed guestrooms with stunning views of the city and Tapi River, each offers a wide variety of complimentary upscale amenities including recharging stations, high-speed wireless Internet, mini bar and in-room dining services. Business and leisure travelers enjoy the perfect blend of amenities including a 24-hour state of the art gym with fitness trainers, spa and salon, outdoor swimming oasis, business center and over 44,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. The M-Club, designed for the sophisticated business traveler and exclusively made for the Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, helps guests recharge and refocus by offering the most premium complimentary services. Located in the heart of Surat, guests can experience the culture and local area within moments from the hotel including boutique shopping, dining, and nearby popular beaches.

"We are proud of our strong relationship with Marriott International and especially for developing a Marriott Hotel in the city of Surat, Gujarat," Auro President DJ Rama said. "Our associates and leadership team look forward to serving our guests and the Surat community for years to come. We are also excited to work closely with Auro University's Hospitality program to train our future generation for the industry."

The hotel has been a trend setter in Surat, be it introducing the best fine dining restaurants or catering to the late-night hunger pangs of its local Suratis by serving delicious and superior quality Lari (food carts) food in an unparalleled ambience. Always reinventing and innovating, the Surat Marriott hotel introduces, at Vintage Asia, world-famous Teppanyaki cuisine to the food connoisseurs of Surat. Table 101, the all-day dining restaurant, offers culinary delights from India, the west and the east along with visual treats with its live kitchen. At the SBC (Surat Baking Company), guests will enjoy a freshly brewed latte, Americano or a double shot of espresso, along with delicious sweets, specialty baked goods and gourmet sandwiches to go. Travelers and locals alike can indulge in one of these three distinct dining venues with renowned Chefs bringing their individual skills and combining classic dishes with global cuisines.

The hotel officially opened October 1st, 2019, the Surat Marriott Hotel is Auro Hotels' first hotel opening in Gujarat and its second hotel opening in Surat, followed by the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Surat. Auro Hotels also owns and operates Auro University located in Surat, with the School of Hospitality Management offering a strong curriculum, creating a generation of high achieving leaders for the most dynamic and sought-after hospitality industry.

About Auro Hotels: A successor to JHM Hotels based in Greenville, SC – Auro Hotels has developed, owned, and operated hotels for 44 years. The company currently owns and operates 35 hotels with over 6197 guestrooms, located in the United States and India, operating under such well-known brands as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Auro Hotels were the first franchise operators of Marriott Hotels in Asia Pacific. For more information, visit the website at http://www.aurohotels.com

SOURCE Auro Hotels