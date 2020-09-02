02.09.2020 12:45:00

Aurion Commences Drilling on Risti

TSX-V: AU
OTCQX: AIRRF

Aurion Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its wholly owned Risti Property in northern Finland. The Company has mobilized two (2) diamond drill rigs – one BQ-diameter "scout" rig and one HQ-diameter core rig – to complete approximately 5,000 metres of drilling on a number of targets, including the Niligap and Kaaresselkä targets.

Discussion

Niligap is a 2.5 km long gap between the Aamurusko prospect, where Aurion has drilled multiple high-grade gold intercepts, including drill hole AM18042, which intersected 789 g/t Au over 2.89 m, and the Notches prospect to the east, a 5 km by 1 km area where over 2,669 angular boulders and outcrop samples averaging approximately 2.2 g/t Au were collected. 

In 2019, Aurion completed a Base of Till (BoT) and Heavy Metal Concentrate (HMC) sampling program to test a 2.5 km section of an east-west trending magnetic feature between Aamurusko Main and Notches.  The results from these surveys may indicate the possible presence of gold mineralization concealed under overburden in the Niligap zone and provide additional evidence of a potential gold bearing structure linking Aamurusko and Notches. This feature has been delineated over approximately 12 km and most mineralization at Aamurusko lies adjacent.  For more information on work completed at Niligap, please refer to the news release dated July 20, 2020.

Aurion is using the scout rig to drill a total of 3,000 m to test a number of targets along the 2.5 km Niligap Zone and elsewhere on Risti. Results will be released once assays are received.

Kaaresselkä is a road accessible gold prospect approximately 4 km south of Aamurusko Main. It was originally discovered through BoT sampling by the Finnish Geological Survey (GTK) in 1987. There are 127 historical drill holes (GTK drilled 112 and Tertiary Minerals drilled 15) totaling 8,900 m including 7 RC drill holes and 120 diamond drill holes with mostholes drilled to depths less than 100 m. Drilling by the GTK and Tertiary intersected a number of high-grade intercepts including 11.01 g/t Au over 4.90 m. For more information on work completed at Kaaresselkä, please refer to the news release dated July 20, 2020.

Aurion is using the HQ-diameter rig to drill 2,000 m at Kaaresselkä to confirm historical drilling and to test the mineralized structure at depth and along strike. Results will be released once assays are received.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Michael Basha, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

