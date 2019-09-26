<
26.09.2019 22:05:00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH / TSX:AUP) (the "Company”) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed via the investor section of the Aurinia website, www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the presentation will also be archived on the Company website for thirty days following the event.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing an investigational drug, voclosporin, for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis and Dry Eye Syndrome. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and focuses its development efforts globally. For further information, see our website at www.auriniapharma.com.

