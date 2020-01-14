Aurigo Expands Sales And Marketing Leadership Team With Key Industry Hires

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo, America's leading provider of capital planning and construction management software, today announced the appointment of Sharon Bremser as Director of Account Management and Richard Craemer as Director of Marketing. Ms. Bremser and Mr. Craemer will each play a key role in shaping Aurigo's growth strategy as the company embarks on its next phase of growth and continues supporting public agencies and infrastructure owners of all sizes.

As Director of Account Management, Sharon Bremser will nurture Aurigo's relationships with public sector customers and create win-win scenarios by better aligning Aurigo's solutions with our customer's growing requirements. Ms. Sharon Bremser, P.E. worked for the Department of Transportation for 34 years and retired as the WisDOT Design and Construction Technologies Chief. Sharon holds a BS in Civil Engineering from UW-Platteville. Sharon enjoys volunteering and planning events to raise funds that promote women in leadership roles and helping active and retired military personnel.

As Director of Marketing, Richard Craemer will help drive Aurigo's marketing and communication strategy, including helping establish our market leading positioning and branding. Richard most recently worked as Director of Sales and Marketing Operations for e-Builder Inc., where he spent close to ten years helping drive their marketing strategy before its acquisition by Trimble Inc. Richard holds a Bachelor of Business Science degree in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

"I am thrilled to welcome Sharon and Richard into these leadership positions at Aurigo as we navigate our next phase of growth. I am confident that their unique expertise will help bring strong awareness of customer needs and scale to our sales and marketing organization," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo.

Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently, with a comprehensive suite of cloud software products that help agencies achieve an entirely digital lifecycle of capital construction projects, from capital planning and budgeting, through estimation, solicitation and construction, and eventually maintenance and operations.

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium, and small agencies with two unique product suites, Aurigo Masterworks, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is designed for large public agencies and infrastructure owners, while Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize agencies. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

