18.08.2020 04:00:00

Aurigin: Pioneering fintech equips Investment Banks for Covid-era

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Aurigin (formerly BankerBay), the largest M&A platform in the world with over USD 250 billion of live, curated deals, is rolling out a business solution that no bank can afford to ignore.

Aurigin is announcing "AiB," an enterprise solution designed to address the increasing needs of investment banks and their clients by digitizing the end-to-end process, from deal origination all the way to deal execution, in an integrated platform. Since its inception in 2014, Aurigin has been at the forefront of digital transformation in the investment banking industry and cites current global conditions as a table-thumping call to action.

"Investment banking has been ripe for modernization for decades, but long-standing traditions and a stubborn resistance to change have kept those brick-and-mortar forts intact during a tsunami of industrial digitization. Now due to Covid, banks simply have to act," says Romesh Jayawickrama, Aurigin's CEO and Founder.

Historically, investment banks have tended to tackle operational problems by adding or taking away people. These are neither long term nor scalable solutions. Aurigin's core principle is that high-cost human capital should only be used for high-value tasks, and technology should handle all the time-consuming heavy lifting. Although an obvious philosophy to adhere to, very few banks seem to live by this. The company estimates adoption of their technology can reduce man-hours in key areas by as much as 80%, reduce the time to market by 50% and reduce costs by 70%.

How it works – Aurigin's existing business model uses a proprietary algo-engine to rapidly and precisely connect companies seeking capital with institutions providing capital anywhere around the world. This technology has been extended further to deliver an enterprise solution for banks that digitizes the entire process, from the first loan a bank deploys to a company, to any equity capital raise and M&A, all the way to an IPO. AiB bridges the gaps between relevant divisions of a bank, whereby either clients or automated analyses will notify the most appropriate division of a bank of potential capital requirements. The platform then triggers the relevant process chain. This includes building marketing material, populating data rooms and matching the capital requirement with internal or external sources of funds via Aurigin's global ecosystem of investors. AiB provides digitized solutions for the clients, the banks and for any external investors.

"Banks' operating models are just too heavy. They are having to turn away billions of dollars of business because the unit costs of execution are too high. The need of the hour is to use technology to streamline processes, minimising those unit costs, increasing scalability and adding revenue streams to existing business lines," Jayawickrama says.

Covid has magnified existing problems for investment banks, to such a level that digital transformation is a strategic imperative across front, middle and back offices. Aurigin brings a long-term and scalable solution that will help transform the industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229457/Aurigin_Logo.jpg

To find out more, reach Aurigin at:
enterprise@aurigininc.com 
+1 (347) 468-8088 
+91-9725458785

SOURCE Aurigin (formerly BankerBay)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
17.08.20
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
17.08.20
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
17.08.20
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können
TUI-Aktie verliert deutlich: Deutsche Reisewarnung für fast ganz Spanien - TUI sagt Pauschalreisen ab
Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya (fingolimod)
Bayer-Aktie profitiert: Bayer vermarktet vielversprechendes Diabetes-Medikament in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB