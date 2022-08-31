Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.08.2022 
Auriant Mining AB Aktie
31.08.2022 08:20:00

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2022 Interim Report (January - June)

Auriant Mining AB
0.13 EUR -0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Highlights
Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

  • Gold production 423.1 kg / 13,605 oz (454.9 kg /14,626 oz).
  • Gold sales 435.5 kg /14,000 oz (391.8 kg /12,598 oz)
  • Consolidated revenue US$ 26.3 mln (US$ 22.9 mln)
  • Net profit after tax US$ 9.7 mln (US$ 3.7 mln)
  • EBITDA US$ 13.5 mln (US$ 10.6 mln)
  • Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 7.4 mln (US$ 10.7 mln)
  • Average selling price for gold US$ 1,878 per oz (US$ 1,821 per oz)
  • 2022 updated annual production forecast is 800 kg of gold.

Significant events after the reporting period

Birgit Köster Hoffmann, member of the Board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company”) resigned from the Company’s Board of directors for personal reasons on 18 August 2022.

Birgit Köster Hoffmann joined the Company’s Board of directors in May 2021 and was the chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee since May 2022.

A new chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board from among the current Board members of the Company.

Full report is available here

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s H1 2022 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Wednesday, August 31st, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.seThis information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.20 CET on August 31st, 2022.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s ("AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

