Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q2 2022 Interim Report (January - June)

Highlights

Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

Gold production 423.1 kg / 13,605 oz (454.9 kg /14,626 oz).

423.1 kg / 13,605 oz (454.9 kg /14,626 oz). Gold sales 435.5 kg /14,000 oz (391.8 kg /12,598 oz)

435.5 kg /14,000 oz (391.8 kg /12,598 oz) Consolidated revenue US$ 26.3 mln (US$ 22.9 mln)

US$ 26.3 mln (US$ 22.9 mln) Net profit after tax US$ 9.7 mln (US$ 3.7 mln)

US$ 9.7 mln (US$ 3.7 mln) EBITDA US$ 13.5 mln (US$ 10.6 mln)

US$ 13.5 mln (US$ 10.6 mln) Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 7.4 mln (US$ 10.7 mln)

US$ 7.4 mln (US$ 10.7 mln) Average selling price for gold US$ 1,878 per oz (US$ 1,821 per oz)

US$ 1,878 per oz (US$ 1,821 per oz) 2022 updated annual production forecast is 800 kg of gold.

Significant events after the reporting period

Birgit Köster Hoffmann, member of the Board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company”) resigned from the Company’s Board of directors for personal reasons on 18 August 2022.

Birgit Köster Hoffmann joined the Company’s Board of directors in May 2021 and was the chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee since May 2022.

A new chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board from among the current Board members of the Company.

Full report is available here

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s H1 2022 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Wednesday, August 31st, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com .

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR.

