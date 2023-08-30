Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Auriant Mining AB Aktie [Valor: 2105108 / ISIN: SE0001337213]
30.08.2023 22:00:00

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces termination of audit engagement with Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB

Auriant Mining AB
0.09 EUR 24.72%
The Company has been informed by its auditor, the accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, that the firm wishes to terminate its engagement as the Company’s auditors, for internal policy reasons.  The Company’s Nomination Committee will initiate the search for a new auditor as soon as possible.  A proposal on election of a new auditor will be presented for approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting in due course.  Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB remains the Company’s auditors until a new auditor is elected.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22.00 CET on August 30th, 2023.

Attachment


