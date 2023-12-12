|
12.12.2023 11:55:00
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces 2024 production forecast
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that its total production forecast for 2024 is 580-600 kg of gold. Ore to be fed to the Tardan CIL plant will come from Tardan’s ore zones and tailings of the Heap Leach. Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 390 - 420 thousand tonnes.
For more information, please contact:
Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com
Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213
Website: www.auriant.com
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on Gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.
This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.55 CET on December 12th, 2023.
Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s ("AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Auriant Mining AB
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Auriant Mining AB legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Auriant Mining AB zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.11.21
|Ausblick: Auriant Mining AB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Auriant Mining AB stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.08.21
|Ausblick: Auriant Mining AB mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Auriant Mining AB legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.05.21
|Ausblick: Auriant Mining AB stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Auriant Mining AB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Auriant Mining AB
Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|08.12.23
|Schroders: Outlook 2024: Swiss stock market
|07.12.23
|Schroders: COP28: auf der Suche nach Verpflichtungen zu Massnahmen
|01.12.23
|Schroders: Unconstrained fixed income views: November 2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor den Notenbanken-Zinsentscheidungen: SMI minimal im Plus -- DAX kann Gewinne nach neuem Rekordhoch nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Der DAX markiert ein neues Rekordhoch. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}