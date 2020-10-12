Aura Beauty: Natural Fair Trade Danish Products, Rare Natural Perfumes - Only in Langham Place Pop-up Store

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impulsive shopping gives shoppers a buzz; however, a product they buy on impulse can bring harm to the natural resources and at the same time lead to exploitation of labour in developing countries. Want to make a difference? Choose sustainable fair trade products, which are ubiquitous in Europe and North America. And for Hong Kong, visit Langham Place from today till 31stOctober 2020 and voilà, customers will discover a variety of natural organic fair trade hair products from Denmark. Aura Beauty, a specialist shop selling natural organic cosmetics, for the very first time, collaborates with Fair Trade Hong Kong, launching the famous Danish organic brand— UNIQUE BEAUTY —in Hong Kong. The pop-up store, Brighten Up the World, not only provides shoppers with sustainable natural products on the 7th floor in Langham Place, but also gives them a glimpse of concepts in fair trade in the hope of raising public awareness of fair trade, promoting fair trade products to every nook and cranny, and most importantly, urging everyone to put the idea into practice. Rarely seen 100% natural perfumes will be found there as well. Limited sets and promotional discounts are only available in the above-mentioned venue. 10% of the proceeds of all sales (without deducting any costs) will go to Fair Trade Hong Kong to promote fair trade locally. With an opportunity to buy natural organic products and provide fair treatment for farmers in developing countries, why would customers miss it?

UNIQUE BEAUTY produces hair products using its high-quality locally sourced whey protein and plant extracts, which earns its reputation in Europe. Products from UNIQUE BEAUTY are widely available in pharmacies and department stores across Europe. What's more, all its products have already undergone stringent testing by ECOCERT and obtained certification, allowing consumers to be worry-free.

Sustainable Beauty for Your Hair and Earth

Denmark, besides fairy tales and mermaids, is celebrated for her exceptional dairy products. There, whey, a by-product of cheese, is produced by well-fed free-range cows and therefore, the quality is beyond doubt. It is high in protein and nutritional value. That is why UNIQUE BEAUTY has made use of this by-product, which would have otherwise gone down the drain, to manufacture a vast range of environmentally-friendly and effective hair products including shampoos, conditioners and styling items. UNIQUE BEAUTY uses local raw materials and has set up its own factory utilizing wind power in the country in southern Denmark in order to reduce its carbon footprints. These all have significantly increased the cost of production. Nevertheless, UNIQUE BEAUTY never gives in and becomes one of the very few green companies which have received Best of Cosmoprof Green Prize from COSMOPROF, the leading trade fair around the globe.

It is UNIQUE BEAUTY which enables customers to fill their bathroom with shampoos, conditioners and styling products without a sense of guilt about causing damage to the earth.

Eco-friendly Danish Perfumes—naturally scented, uncommonly seen

Considering the majority of perfumes in the market are artificial and synthetic fragrances, which may have a negative impact on the health in the long run, UNIQUE BEAUTY only uses natural ingredients to create the organic certified perfumes.It employs high-tech fragrance extraction techniques to decompose flowers, leaves, seeds and essential oils into the aromatic compound and created the six perfumes of distinct fragrances. The alcohol is made from organic wheat, and the fixation is made from plant material. These 100% natural elegant perfumes smell uniquely different on various individuals due to differences in body chemistry, temperature, and body odor. The natural fixation soften your skin and give shine and softness to your hair. Experience them and find the own distinctive smell. The six kinds come in 10ml roll-on and 50ml spray.

To Create a Better World Support Fair Trade

Since 2004, UNIQUE BEAUTY has started to purchase shea butter produced in Ghana through SIPPO (Swiss Import Promotion Programme). The collectors and producers of the shea butter are Ghanaian women who are all trained to collect, select, dry, grind, roast and knead the nuts. They then pack the butter in sterile plastic bags and put them in hand weave baskets and finally stitch the top with cloths to seal the basket ensuring the butter is well protected. UNIQUE BEAUTY has always been advocating rewarding the Ghanaian women with fair treatment and wages, thus giving rise to financial independence, higher social status and improved standard of living among those women.

On top of shea butter, UNIQUE BEAUTY sources organically produced aloe vera from Mexican farmers for its hair products. Those farmers are able to make a living planting organic aloe vera as opposed to logging in the rainforest. This can guarantee a stable income for the farmers as well as environmental protection.

10% of the proceeds of all sales (without deducting any costs) of the pop-up store, Brighten Up the World, will go to Fair Trade Hong Kong to promote fair trade locally. To buy sustainable natural products and help labour and farmers in developing countries, visit the pop-up store and get a better understanding of fair trade in the exhibition there.

Special Offers at Pop-up Store

As a goodwill gesture, customers buying two shampoos on the spot will receive one hair oil valued at $129 while for those spending $150 or above, they will be offered one organic shampoo or conditioner. Plus, all perfumes are 15% off. All these offers are only available at our pop-up store, Brighten Up the World, in Langham Place (L7) from now till 31st October. Act now and do it for a good cause!

UNIQUE BEAUTY x Fair Trade Hong Kong 'Brighten Up the World' Pop-up Store

Date: Now till 31st October

Venue: Shop K701, L7, Langham Place, Mongkok

Opening hours: 1100-2000 Monday to Friday, 1100-2100 Saturday and Sunday

Enquiries: +852 90110773

Hong Kong & Macau Sole Distributor:

Aura Beauty Hong Kong Limited (www.aura.com.hk)

For enquiries, please contact:

Ms Kammy Chan

Tel: (852) 2351 3116/ 9011 0773 Email: kammychan@aura.com.hk

About Aura Beauty:

AURA was born from a love for purity, a passion for healthy lifestyles and a pursuit of true beauty within unique individuals. It is an ecologically & socially-conscious corporation which is passionate about advocating green living, healthy lifestyle and fair trade economy. Based in Hong Kong, AURA focuses on distribution and retail of international brands that use the highest quality of natural ingredients and are produced in a sustainable way. Brands includes Unique Beauty (Denmark), Flow Cosmetics (Finland), Korento Cosmetics (Finland), Laboratoires de Biarritz (France) and Crazy Formula (Taiwan).

About UNIQUE BEAUTY:

UNIQUE BEAUTY is a Danish company offering certified organic hair care and perfume of exclusivity and quality basing on the philosophy of simplicity and all-embracing principles of profound sustainability and natural beauty science. UNIQUE BEAUTY enables advanced beauty and environmental friendliness to join forces by using local and fair trade raw materials and setting up its own factory utilizing wind power in the country in southern Denmark in order to reduce its carbon footprints. All the products have already undergone very stringent testing by ECOCERT and obtained certification. UNIQUE BEAUTY received Best of Cosmoprof Green Prize from COSMOPROF, the leading trade fair around the globe, in 2011. Since its launch in 20 years ago, UNIQUE BEAUTY has already established retail outlets in more than 20 European countries.

About Fair Trade Hong Kong:

Fair Trade Hong Kong (FTHK), founded in 2008, is a non-profit-making organization that promotes Fair Trade. FTHK is committed to establishing a Fair Trade economy to ensure that producers in the developing world receive fair share of income, alleviate poverty, reduce inequality, and contribute to a sustainable future. FTHK is devoted to reinforcing Fair Trade through school education, publicity activities and market development. To encourage Fair Trade practices in daily life, FTHK nurtures the sense of global citizenship among young people, carry out public education and expand Fair Trade products in the market.

