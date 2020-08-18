18.08.2020 02:21:00

AUKEY Unveils Retro-Styled and Lightweight PowerStudio 300 on Indiegogo

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global charging pioneer AUKEY® today unveils the all-new retro-styled and lightweight PowerStudio 300 on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. This portable power station, weighing just 7.6 lbs (3.6kg), can power almost any device, gadget, or appliance users can name, and it can do so wherever they take it. It combines the easy portability and plug-and-play convenience of power banks with the power and long-lasting output of traditional generators.

"Similar products in this area are the kind of thing that belongs in the tool shed, not in your home or at social gatherings", explains AUKEY CEO Lu Haichuan. "We wanted to create something that's more than just a tool or appliance, but something that brings style and individuality, in addition to practicality".

Practicality is certainly a strong point of the PowerStudio 300. Despite incorporating a vast 297Wh battery and 300W power output, the PowerStudio 300 weighs not much more than a laptop computer and is compact and highly portable. It's the perfect companion for a camping trip, hosting a social gathering, or for powering drones and video equipment far from home. It also works great as a backup in case of a power outage or other emergency, and can be connected to solar panels to act as a solar generator out in the wilderness.

You can back the PowerStudio 300 today on Indiegogo platform and grab the highly limited Super Early Bird perk. For more information, visit www.aukey.com or follow AUKEY on social media @AUKEYofficial.

About AUKEY

AUKEY® combines the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise to design and build solid, reliable consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories. We are a team of techies with a common appreciation for the finer details and the utility of great design. We are continuously developing and expanding our product portfolio with next-generation tech to complement and elevate your digital lifestyle.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aukey-unveils-retro-styled-and-lightweight-powerstudio-300-on-indiegogo-301113570.html

SOURCE AUKEY

