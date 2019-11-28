28.11.2019 02:00:00

Augustine Tours Rwanda based tour operator will attend Berlin Travel Festival as they celebrate the 10th anniversary in business

KIGALI, Rwanda, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2010, Augustine Tours a Rwanda based tour company was established with a focus to serve families, small groups and corporate travelers by providing unique experiences connecting visitors with the locals in East Africa.

On March 6, Augustine Tours will be celebrating the 10th anniversary in business and the CEO, Augustin Ndikuriyo, has chosen to attend Berlin Travel Festival. He plans to meet with other brands, creators and travel industry insiders for a more solid partnership.

"I am so happy for what the company has been able to achieve since 2010. We started small but with a big idea of promoting custom made tours designed and led by locals for local employment. We've earned regional and international recognition through our customer-oriented approach and this has significantly helped us to establish ourselves as one of the most trusted travel companies in the region.", said Augustin Ndikuriyo.

Augustine Tours has successfully executed several corporate projects and conducted tours for different clients coming from diverse sectors -from the corporate to the leisure level. Among them are Nokia System Networks, United States Marines Corps for Europe/Africa and a good number of online travel agencies across the globe selling East Africa tours.

Discussing the message he will be taking to Berlin, Augustin Ndikuriyo said "Tourism is a strong bridge that connects people from different cultures and social backgrounds. On top of that, it is an important source of local employment particularly among the youth. That is the message I will be sharing with other travel professionals that will attend the Festival."

"When I get a message from my client like this one, "Augustin, we have just said goodbye to our guide who we will miss quite a lot. He has been our driver, protector, and friend for nearly 3 weeks. We are waiting for our flight to Doha and leave Rwanda with fantastic memories and very positive impressions. Thank you for everything you have done to make our visit memorable, safe and satisfying. Thanks for the visit to the museum of the campaign against genocide today. If ever you need a reference or if there is anything, please let me know.", I know my business is making an impact on people and the country", he added.

About Augustine Tours

Augustine Tours is a travel company designing custom made tours in East Africa for families, small groups and solo travelers. The company was founded in 2010 by Augustin Ndikuriyo a tourism entrepreneur. His unwavering belief that tourism is a great channel for both educational and cultural exchange was inspired by a quote from St. Augustine," The World is a book and those who don't travel only read one page". He speaks fluent English, French, German, and Swahili. He is passionate about promoting East Africa to the world and has a wealth of local knowledge.
Visit http://www.augustinetours.com to learn how you can travel to the East Africa and explore the region with the local experts.

 

SOURCE Augustine Tours

