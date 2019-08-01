Augusta Sportswear Brands Announces Acquisition of Pacific Headwear

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR BRANDS, a leader in sports apparel, uniforms and accessories, today announced that it has acquired Pacific Headwear, a privately held company based in Coburg, Oregon. The terms of the agreement were not announced.

With its strong brand name and international reputation as a leader in the team and lifestyle headwear category, Pacific Headwear is an ideal complement to the Augusta Sportswear Brands current brand portfolio that includes Augusta Sportswear, Holloway and High Five as well as their exclusive partnership with Russell Athletic on team uniforms and performance wear.

"Building our portfolio of brands strategically to accelerate growth is a key priority," said Dave Elliott, CEO of Augusta Sportswear Brands. "The acquisition of Pacific Headwear enables us to provide our customers with a compelling head to toe solution that delivers on our commitment to be a one-stop solution for our customers", Elliott added.

"For 20 years, Pacific Headwear has worked diligently to grow our company and portfolio of winning team and lifestyle headwear products to position ourselves as an innovative leader in the marketplace," said Pacific Headwear Founder Don DeZarn. "Today's announcement is an exciting step for our organization as we look to combine the strengths of our two companies to create synergistic opportunities for our employees, vendors, and ultimately our customers", said DeZarn.

"This acquisition combines two great companies and a group of brands that creates amazing growth opportunities within the on-field performance, decorator and corporate channels", Elliott continued. "We think Augusta Sportswear Brands is an ideal fit for Pacific Headwear and I'm confident that we will honor and build on the tremendous Pacific heritage while providing a platform for growth that ensures continued success for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming the Pacific Headwear Team and its over 200 dedicated employees to the Augusta Sportswear Brands family."

About

AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR BRANDS

Augusta Sportswear Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative high-performance activewear and spiritwear for teams, coaches, athletes, and fans. Together the five brands—Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Russell Athletic, High Five and now Pacific Headwear – combine to form the largest supplier of youth to adult team uniforms in the industry.

Augusta Sportswear Brands is driven by the mission to inspire physically fit lifestyles, healthy families, and connected communities. For more information on Augusta Sportswear Brands, please visit www.augustasportswear.com.





Pacific Headwear

Now entering its 20th year, Pacific Headwear offers an industry-leading line of customizable headwear, from on-field performance, to lifestyle hats that provide customers a full spectrum of high-quality headwear options. Pacific Headwear operates internationally with retail and team distributors spread across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Puerto Rico. Pacific Headwear employs over 200 people in Coburg, Oregon and South Boston, Virginia that are committed to every customer and every order with the same passion as its founder, Don DeZarn. For more information on Pacific Headwear, please visit www.pacificheadwear.com

