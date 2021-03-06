SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1088 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’659 1.2%  Dollar 0.9308 0.2%  Öl 69.7 3.6% 

06.03.2021 18:00:00

Augusta Precious Metals Releases Joe Montana Corporate Ambassador Origin Video

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American precious metals provider Augusta Precious Metals announced the release of a video conversation between Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Augusta's director of education Devlyn Steele. In the conversation, Montana reveals how he came to be the company's corporate ambassador - and customer.

"This was a great opportunity to find out more about how Mr. Montana found us and why he decided to begin working with us, both as a gold IRA customer and as our spokesman," said Isaac Nuriani, CEO.

In the video, Montana shares events that led to his discovery of Augusta. "For years, I searched but wasn't able to find anyone I trusted and felt comfortable buying gold and silver from. So, I asked my financial team to find the best precious metal companies out there, and they introduced me to Augusta Precious Metals."

Montana signed up for an Augusta one-on-one web conference to learn more. After speaking with Steele, Montana decided to become a customer in part due to the company's many accolades, including a Better Business Bureau A-plus rating, a Business Consumer Alliance AAA rating, and five stars from Trustlink, plus being named "Most Trusted" gold company in the United States by IRAGoldAdvisor.com.

The video also contains answers to questions Montana had for Steele about common concerns of retirement savers across the nation.

"I've always recognized the value of learning from my teammates and coaches," Montana said in the video. "So I have to say, I'm really glad I connected with you and your team at Augusta because I feel good about my decision to add physical gold and silver to my retirement portfolio."

To view the full video, visit https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/video.

ABOUT AUGUSTA PRECIOUS METALS

A leader in the gold and silver IRA industry, award-winning Augusta Precious Metals' mission is to educate and empower Americans to diversify and balance their retirement savings. Built on generations of knowledge and experience with precious metals, Augusta helps retirement savers potentially offset market volatility. The company's lifetime customer service has earned many high ratings and reviews. For more information about a silver or gold IRA from Augusta Precious Metals, or a cash account with no ties to government retirement programs, visit Augustapreciousmetals.com or call 800-700-1008. Find Augusta on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Augusta Precious Metals Press Contact: Kyle Stewart, Press Manager, kstewart@augustapreciousmetals.com, (513) 435-2190

Related Images

joe-montana-speaks-with-augusta.jpg
Joe Montana Speaks with Augusta Precious Metals
Joe Montana sits down for an exclusive interview with Augusta Precious Metals, to discuss his history with the company and how he became their corporate ambassador.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-precious-metals-releases-joe-montana-corporate-ambassador-origin-video-301241804.html

SOURCE Augusta Precious Metals

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

