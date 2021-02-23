SMI 10’712 0.1%  SPI 13’393 -0.1%  Dow 31’522 0.1%  DAX 13’950 -0.3%  Euro 1.0899 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.4%  Gold 1’810 0.9%  Bitcoin 48’539 -5.7%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 65.8 4.7% 
23.02.2021 04:45:00

Augusta Gold Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AUGG) (CSE: G) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of 5.8 million stock options to officers, directors and employees of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options have an exercise price of C$3.00 per share and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company has also changed its trading symbol on the OTCQB from BFGCD to AUGG. With the recent name change of the Company it was appropriate that the ticker symbol represented this shift.

About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project.  The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information please visit www.augustagold.com.

