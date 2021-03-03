August Jackson Adds Development Expertise To Enhance Donor Engagement Efforts

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, communications agency August Jackson announces the addition of Jermaine Johnson as Senior Vice President, Director of development for higher education and philanthropy. In this role, Johnson will work with development professionals at premier colleges, universities, hospitals and other non-profits to develop effective donor engagement strategies and capital campaigns.

Johnson's career in communications spans 19 years, with the last 15 focused specifically on development and communications roles within higher education. Prior to joining August Jackson, Johnson held positions at Dartmouth College, William & Mary, and most recently served as the vice president for marketing and communications at the Air Force Academy Foundation.

"We were fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Jermaine as a client and are thrilled to bring someone of his character and caliber onto our team," said Laura Shuler, CEO of August Jackson. "Jermaine will help us further differentiate the quality of our work and our relationships by bringing first-hand client experience and point-of-view to the forefront of everything we do."

August Jackson is a leading provider of comprehensive capital campaign support to top-tier institutions through case development, branding, messaging, content and media creation, and direct donor engagement via virtual and face-to-face events and experiences.

"Inspiring individuals to give back to the organizations they care most about takes a powerful combination of rational and emotional connection," Johnson said. "August Jackson's strategic mindset, coupled with its enormous creative capacity, made them a partner like no other in furthering my efforts to engage communities of donors. I'm thrilled to join this team."

