SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’392 -0.5%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1057 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’738 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’735 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 62.5 -1.2% 

03.03.2021 01:51:00

August Jackson Adds Development Expertise To Enhance Donor Engagement Efforts

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, communications agency August Jackson announces the addition of Jermaine Johnson as Senior Vice President, Director of development for higher education and philanthropy. In this role, Johnson will work with development professionals at premier colleges, universities, hospitals and other non-profits to develop effective donor engagement strategies and capital campaigns.

Johnson's career in communications spans 19 years, with the last 15 focused specifically on development and communications roles within higher education. Prior to joining August Jackson, Johnson held positions at Dartmouth College, William & Mary, and most recently served as the vice president for marketing and communications at the Air Force Academy Foundation.

"We were fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Jermaine as a client and are thrilled to bring someone of his character and caliber onto our team," said Laura Shuler, CEO of August Jackson. "Jermaine will help us further differentiate the quality of our work and our relationships by bringing first-hand client experience and point-of-view to the forefront of everything we do."

August Jackson is a leading provider of comprehensive capital campaign support to top-tier institutions through case development, branding, messaging, content and media creation, and direct donor engagement via virtual and face-to-face events and experiences. 

"Inspiring individuals to give back to the organizations they care most about takes a powerful combination of rational and emotional connection," Johnson said. "August Jackson's strategic mindset, coupled with its enormous creative capacity, made them a partner like no other in furthering my efforts to engage communities of donors. I'm thrilled to join this team."

To learn more about Jermaine, click here or reach out to him at jermaine.johnson@augustjackson.com.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON
For organizations that require highly engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson works with clients throughout the US and has a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. https://www.augustjackson.com

Media Contact:
Regina Farrington
301.641.3084
regina.farrington@augustjackson.com

 

(PRNewsfoto/August Jackson)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/august-jackson-adds-development-expertise-to-enhance-donor-engagement-efforts-301239131.html

SOURCE August Jackson

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

02.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
02.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Lyft Inc
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
02.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - Neuer Callable BRC auf ESG Indizes - jetzt zeichnen
02.03.21 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Musk sorgt mit Tweet für Blutbad am Kryptomarkt - und verliert 15 Milliarden US-Dollar an einem Tag
Clean Power Capital will an der NASDAQ durchstarten
Lindt&Sprüngli-Aktie steigt dennoch: Gewinneinbruch in 2020 wegen Corona
Verdient Tesla mehr Geld mit Bitcoin als mit Elektroautos?
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Dem Tesla-Papier könnte ein Sturz auf unter 100 US-Dollar bevorstehen
Weshalb der Euro zum Dollar deutlich fällt - zum Franken stärker
Santhera-Aktie stärker: Positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Studie zu Mukoviszidose
Wall Street beendet Handel sehr freundlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Wall Street letztlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Dufry-Aktie in Rot: Dufry erhält Konzessionen für Flughafen in Jamaika

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit