21.01.2020 00:10:00

Auffenberg Chrysler of Herrin Offering Over $10,000 in Savings on Select Truck Inventory

HERRIN, Ill., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals that have had their eye on a 2019 RAM Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 truck can take advantage of special pricing that is happening from now until February 3. The truck now has a starting MSRP of $39,792. The typical starting MSRP is $51,390. Customers can look at saving about $11,598 if they wish to take advantage of this sale. The price of $39,729 includes all of the dealership's discounts, rebates and incentives. However, this price does not include tax, title, doc and licensing fees.

Auffenberg Chrysler of Herrin is a customer-focused dealership that has been in Herrin for a long time. The dealership not only focuses on taking excellent care of its customers, but it has a larger variety of inventory as well. Vehicles that can be found on the dealership's lot include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles along with many others.

The dealership in Herrin strives to be a one-stop-shop for customers. In addition to selling vehicles, the dealership offers a service department that can take care of everything from routine maintenance to major repairs. The department uses the best quality parts to have individuals back on the road as quickly as possible.

Interested parties that wish to take advantage of the lower MSRP of the 2019 RAM Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 can view the dealership's current inventory at https://www.auffenbergchryslerofherrin.com/. Otherwise, individuals can reach Auffenberg Chrysler of Herrin by phone at 888-994-2482. Finally, the dealership is conveniently located at 1821 South Park Ave in Herrin for those that wish to speak with a team member in person.

 

SOURCE Auffenberg Chrysler of Herrin

