Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’468 0.5%  SPI 14’908 0.4%  Dow 38’982 0.1%  DAX 17’723 0.7%  Euro 0.9541 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’887 0.1%  Gold 2’050 0.8%  Bitcoin 55’335 0.7%  Dollar 0.8792 0.0%  Öl 83.6 0.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Idorsia36346343ams24924656Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Swisscom874251Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Geteiltes Bild an den Leitbörsen - Bitcoin wird durch das Halving-Event und ETF-Nachfrage angetrieben
CRH-Aktie klettert: CRH peilt 2024 Gewinnplus an
Tesla-Aktie stark: Baumhäuser gegen Tesla - Aktivisten protestieren im Wald
Airbnb-Aktie dennoch gesucht: EU-Parlament treibt Pläne für mehr Transparenz bei Airbnb und Co. voran
Salesforce macht mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - Salesforce-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

INVL Baltic Farmland AB Aktie [Valor: 24054580 / ISIN: LT0000128753]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.02.2024 16:05:59

Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2023

finanzen.net zero INVL Baltic Farmland AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

INVL Baltic Farmland AB
6.90 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The audited consolidated and the Company’s own net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, AB amounted to EUR 2,643 thousand, the revenue of the group was EUR 794 thousand for the period of 2023 (for 2022 – consolidated and the Company’s net profit was EUR 1,968 thousand, revenue was EUR 722 thousand).

The initial forecast of INVL Baltic Farmland for the year 2023 was consolidated revenue of EUR 790 thousand and a net profit of EUR 365 thousand.

INVL Baltic Farmland had revenue of EUR 794 thousand in 2023 and earned audited net profit of EUR 2,643 thousand for the year. Profit was forecasted under the assumption that the value of agricultural land holdings in the balance sheet would not change and the change in the value of trade receivables by the buyers was not assessed, but a valuation conducted by the company Matininkai showed that land holding value had increased by 14.7% to EUR 20.76 million compared to previous year, or EUR 6.74 thousand per hectare. Excluding these non-estimated factors and the related income tax expense, INVL Baltic Farmland's profit would be EUR 395 thousand. Therefore, after assessing the favourable market trends that allowed to increase the value of assets, it can be stated that INVL Baltic Farmland has accomplished and exceeded the  targets set for 2023.

The annual information is published in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that will be approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting. The annual information (without the auditor‘s report) is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information.

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, had consolidated revenue of EUR 794,000 in 2023 and an audited net profit for the year of EUR 2.643 million. Compared to 2022, the company’s revenue increased 10% last year, and its net profit grew 34%.

"In recent years, the country's agriculture sector has had to deal with not just changing climate conditions and volatile farm-gate prices for cereals, but also high energy costs, changes in crop declaration rules and new restrictions on areas farmers can cultivate. Despite the pessimistic sentiment and constant challenges, we continue striving to work closely and sustainably with players in the agriculture sector. Smooth collaboration with farmers is one of the conditions for successfully managing our portfolio of land and consistently achieving our goals,” says Juste Gumovskiene, the director of INVL Farmland Management, which administers INVL Baltic Farmland’s land.

On the basis of the lease agreements in place, INVL Baltic Farmland projected consolidated revenue of EUR 790,000 in 2023 and a net profit for the year of EUR 365,000. The forecasts assumed that during 2023 the value of the company’s land holdings would not change, there would be no new purchases or sales of land, and there would be no changes in provisions for receivables or impact of tenant debts on the size of the administration fee. However, according to a valuation by Korporacija Matininkai, the value of INVL Baltic Farmland’s land holdings increased by 14.7% during the year to EUR 20.76 million, or EUR 6.74 thousand per hectare. Excluding the factors not considered in the forecasts and the related corporate income tax expense, INVL Baltic Farmland’s profit would be EUR 395,000.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity at the end of December 2023 was EUR 18.29 million, or EUR 5.67 per share. Taking into account the dividends allocated (EUR 0.15 per share, which is 50% more than envisaged in the company’s dividend policy), equity per share grew 16.4% in the year.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu INVL Baltic Farmland AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INVL Baltic Farmland AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

✈️🚢 Haben sich Reiseaktien von den Auswirkungen der Pandemie erholt?
✈️ 🚢Welche Aktien haben eine solide Basis für die Zukunft?

Im Interview mit @TimSchaeferMedia , renommierter Finanzredakteur und Blogger, taucht David Kunz, Börsenexperte und COO der BX Swiss in die Welt der Reiseaktien ein und sprechen über die Erholung ✈️Fluggesellschaften und 🚢Kreuzfahrtaktien nach der Corona-Krise.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG
10:00 Chip-Industrie: Die Taktfrequenz nimmt zu
09:53 UBS KeyInvest: Autos – Globales Schaulaufen in Genf/ASML / SAP – Europäisches High-Tech-Duo
08:59 SMI in Lauerstellung
08:00 Lufthansa, Delta, Southwest…. wohin geht die Reise – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
01:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: The tale of two yields
28.02.24 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 60.000 Dollar – Coinbase Aktie gefragt
28.02.24 Marktüberblick: Lanxess mit Wertminderungsbedarf im Fokus
27.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’886.02 19.75 BVSSMU
Short 12’124.09 13.97 F1SSMU
Short 12’590.37 8.88 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’467.73 29.02.2024 15:51:39
Long 10’954.81 19.41 SSRM0U
Long 10’680.15 13.32 SSQMJU
Long 10’251.91 8.91 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschung aus dem Kryptobereich: Warren Buffetts Spitzenreiter
ams OSRAM nimmt Wertberichtigungen von 600 bis 900 Millionen Euro vor - Aktie bricht um 37 % ein
Idorsia-Aktie fällt nach Kurssprung letztlich zurück: Idorsia verschafft sich über Abkommen mit Viatris finanziellen Spielraum
Vor Bitcoin-Halving im April: Lohnt sich Bitcoin-Mining aktuell?
Roche-Aktie legt leicht zu: Roche erwägt offenbar Verkauf von Esbriet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit Verlusten
König der Magnificent 7: So steht es um die KI-Aktie NVIDIA
ObsEva-Aktie bricht um über 80 Prozent ein: ObsEva stellt Geschäftsbetrieb ein
Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug: Bitcoin überwindet 58'000-Dollar-Marke
Super Micro Computer-Aktie stärker: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit